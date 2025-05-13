Nigeria: Antelope, Aircraft Collision - Asaba Airport Not Managed By Faan - Official

"We will like to state that this incident did not occur at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which is managed by FAAN," an official said.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that Asaba Airport, the location of the collision between an antelope and Air Peace Aircraft, is not under its management.

The FAAN Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, made the clarification on Monday, via FAAN official X Account @FAAN_Official.

"We will like to state that this incident did not occur at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which is managed by FAAN.

"The incident happened at the privately managed Asaba Airport, which is owned by the Delta State Government," she said.

Mrs Orah frowned at some media reports that erroneously claimed that the incident had occurred at the Abuja airport.

FAAN urged the public and media outlets to verify information through official channels to prevent the spread of misinformation.

"For accurate updates and information, please follow our official communication channels. Twitter: @FAAN_Official, Facebook: FAANOFFICIAL, Instagram: faan_official, " she said.

The director, on behalf of FAAN, sympathised with the parties involved in the collision.

An Air Peace aircraft was grounded on Sunday at the Asaba International Airport in Delta State after it collided with an antelope while taxiing on the runway.

The impact was said to have decimated the animal and rendered the aircraft on the ground, causing flight disruptions.

Michael Achimugu, the director of public affairs & consumer protection, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, confirmed the incident via his official X account.

(NAN)