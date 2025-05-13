Ghana Out of U-20 Afcon

Egypt booked their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025 with a nerve-shredding 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Ghana after a pulsating 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time at the New Suez Stadium.

In a contest between two giants of African youth football, the drama stretched deep into the night as Egypt overcame a resilient Ghana side, who had to play the latter part of the match with 10 men following a red card to Aaron Essel in the second period of extra time.

The game burst into life in the first half, with Egypt storming into a two-goal lead courtesy of a brace from Momen Sherif. His first came in the 19th minute, a powerful finish from the centre of the box, before doubling the advantage in the 27th minute with a composed strike after Ghana's defence failed to clear.

Just before half-time, Ghana responded through talisman Aziz Issah, whose left-footed drive from outside the box gave his side a lifeline going into the break.

After a tense and tactical second half, it looked as though Egypt would hold on, but Ghana were handed a lifeline in the 90th minute when VAR awarded them a penalty following a foul on Joseph Opoku.

Abdul Sulemana stepped up and calmly slotted home the equaliser in the 90+11th minute to force extra time.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the additional 30 minutes, but Ghana's hopes took a blow when Essel was dismissed for a second bookable offence in the 107th minute.

Egypt tried to capitalise, with late chances falling to Omar Fathy and Amr Khaled, but the tie ultimately had to be decided from the spot.

In the shootout, both sides exchanged precise finishes. For Ghana, Aziz Issah, Denis Marfo, Joseph Opoku, and Musibau Aziz all converted.

However, Dacosta Antwi saw his effort saved. Egypt held their nerve with Ahmed Abdin, Ahmed Kabaka, Seif El Deen Essam, Mohamed Raafat, and Abdallah Boustenji all finding the net.

Egypt, now through to their eighth semi-final at the tournament, will be buoyed by their performance despite entering the match with the worst goal difference among the quarter-finalists.

-CAF