Ghana: GTA Launches Public-Private-Partnership to Drive Growth

The Ghana Tourism Authority has launched a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Department aimed at strengthening cooperation between government and the private sector in order to drive sustainable growth in the country's tourism industry.

The initiative, unveiled at a press conference yesterday, is expected to boost investment, improve infrastructure, and promote Ghana as a leading cultural and tourist destination in West Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Huoadjeto, called the launch a "pivotal moment" in Ghana's tourism journey.

She noted that the new department is backed by Section 42 of the Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817), which calls for institutionalising a Public-Private Partnership forum.

This platform, she explained, would allow for "co-planning, co-investing, and co-implementation" of projects that promote tourism across Ghana.

Maame Huoadjeto emphasised the importance of sustainable tourism and green energy solutions.

She stressed the need to preserve Ghana's natural and cultural heritage while using tourism as a tool for community development and job creation.

She also highlighted the role of ethical tourism, urging both public and private partners to prioritise child protection and responsible practices.

Furthermore, the CEO also promoted the "Black Star Experience," describing it as a key initiative to position Ghana as Africa's cultural and creative hub.

According to her, this year-round showcase of Ghanaian festivals, music, arts, cuisine, and film was part of a broader effort to rebrand the country's global image.

Mr Jones Aruna Nelson, Director of the new PPP Department, elaborated that the department would support flagship initiatives such as the Black Star Experience and the Resetting Agenda, to rethink tourism strategies for better results.

He called on both local and foreign investors to see the PPP platform as an opportunity to engage in tourism projects to yield economic and cultural benefits.

Mr Nelson also stated that the new department would help attract world-class expertise and financial resources, allowing for smoother policy alignment, better infrastructure, and destination marketing.

The newly appointed Corporate Affairs Director, GTA, Mr Bright Asempa Tsadidey, described tourism as more than movement, saying "it is storytelling and a way to connect every visitor to Ghana's living heritage and we are committed to public education, strengthening media relations, and building a stronger tourism identity that reflects the soul of Ghana".

The President of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), Mr Charles Gyamfi, commended the initiative, describing it as a strong signal of Ghana's commitment to collective progress.

He said the role of the private sector in tourism from hotels and transport to arts and events - could not be ignored, adding that no single institution could unlock the full potential of tourism in Ghana.

Mr Gyamfi then urged the leadership of the new PPP Department to lead with "openness and accountability."