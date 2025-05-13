Tunisia: President Kais Saied Demands Top Priority for Social Justice

Tunis — President Kais Saied emphasised during his meeting Monday at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri, the necessity of addressing all issues within the framework of a comprehensive national vision for all sectors. He stressed that absolute priority must be given to achieving social justice.

Addressing numerous issues through a sectoral approach in the absence of this comprehensive vision could lead to solutions or situations that appear just on the surface but will not achieve the desired justice, he was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

During this meeting, a number of draft laws and decrees were reviewed.

The President of the Republic reiterated that when the Tunisian people rose up and demanded dignity across the entire nation, the forces of the old regime, since the evening of January 14, 2011, transformed this collective national demand into sectoral demands.

While the people demanded the overthrow of the system, the response the next day was to add dozens of dinars to fuel the flames of the revolution by forces opposed to it.

He pointed out that the solution can only be collective and national. It is through collective solutions alone that nations confront all kinds of hardships and challenges, and this is what is being worked toward, especially since the Tunisian people have consistently demonstrated deep awareness, whether in facing colonialism and its agents or in confronting its remnants today.

These remnants have plundered many public facilities, attempted to undermine the country and portrayed themselves as victims while perpetuating misery and hardship. For them, power is merely spoils, and they are rewarded daily with positions, not out of love for the homeland, which they hold sacred, but because positions are what enrich them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Head of State clarified that the top priority is achieving social justice, not just in rhetoric but in tangible reality.

He emphasised that the ingenuity of the Tunisian people knows no bounds in devising radical solutions to rescue those whose suffering has been prolonged, ensuring they live dignified lives.

These individuals create wealth, enjoy its fruits, and live freely, respected and with their heads held high. They are the bulwark against the forces of destruction and those who seek to drag the country backward, whether through internal or external pressures.

The President of the Republic reaffirmed that the people are waiting, and every official must exert maximum effort to overcome all difficulties. Officials must set an example in sacrifice, dedication, and integrity. Those who choose a different path have no place in any state institution. The state, with all its institutions, legislation, and those responsible for implementation, exists solely to serve the people.

Tunisia possesses a wealth of young, highly capable, and deeply patriotic talents ready to carry the torch in place of those who sought to extinguish it. The light of justice, freedom, and national dignity will soon illuminate every corner of this beloved nation, it was indicated in the same statement.