Africa: Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa Book FIFA U20 World Cup Spots

13 May 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa's four representatives for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ have now been confirmed, with Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa all sealing qualification by reaching the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The four sides booked their tickets following hard-fought quarter-final victories in a day filled with tension, drama, and high stakes.

Morocco were the first to punch their ticket, edging Sierra Leone 1-0 after extra time thanks to a late own goal.

The tightly contested match was decided in the 115th minute, ending Sierra Leone's impressive debut campaign.

Hosts Egypt joined them after a thrilling comeback against Ghana.

Trailing 2-0, the young Pharaohs forced penalties with a last-gasp equaliser and held their nerve in the shootout to win 5-4 and book a return to the global stage.

Nigeria, the continent's most decorated U20 side, advanced after defeating defending champions Senegal on penalties.

The Flying Eagles kept calm under pressure to seal their record 14th appearance at the U20 World Cup.

South Africa completed the quartet with a 1-0 extra-time win over DR Congo, thanks to Thabang Mahlangu's decisive strike deep into added time.

The qualification of these four sides maintains Africa's strong tradition at the U20 global showpiece, with each team now shifting its focus to the semi-finals--and ultimately the continental crown.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup takes place in Chile from 27 September to 19 October 2025.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.