Namibian Tennis 'In Good Space'

Tennis in the country is experiencing a resurgence this year, says Namibia Tennis Association vice president Vekondja Kuzee.

This is best measured by the number of events Namibia has either hosted or participated in thus far.

Internationally, Namibia was part of the Davis Cup action in Hong Kong earlier this year, a competition widely recognised as the 'world cup' of tennis.

Then there was the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) under-16 event in January, when the most talented youngsters in the southern African region graced the courts in Windhoek.

That was followed by the recently concluded International Tennis Federation junior tournaments that took place over the last two weeks, "where our Namibian youngsters competed admirably".

The tennis feast continued over the weekend with the Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) Swakopmund Junior Tournament held at Swakopmund and the NTA Veterans Tournament in Windhoek.

This week, expect "some fabulous exhibition tennis" as the Hemmes Mould Kaulinge Van Dyk (HMKV) Invitational makes a welcome return in its second edition, Kuzee says.

The second edition of the competition, which first took place last year, started on Monday and will run for the week, culminating in the finals taking place on Friday and Saturday at the Central Tennis Club in Olympia.

"The HMKV Invitational has special significance to local tennis fans, as it is a way in which we pay tribute to the Namibian tennis legends who have made outstanding contributions to tennis over several years," Kuzee says.

"Indeed, the event is named in their honour, using the last name initials of Leon Hemmes, Bob Mould, Samson Kaulinge and Amanda van Dyk."

This year's event, which features two matches per day, will see the return of fan favourites such as Ruben Yssel, Linique Theron, Nguvi Hinda and Mari van Schalkwyk, to name a few, taking each other on in best of three sets.

There are some exciting additions in the form of Dickson Phiri, as well as a mouth-watering match-up between the Shikongo brothers Elias and Risto.

The valued support of and proud sponsorships from RMB Namibia and Ashburton Investments will see the players compete for the ultimate prize - the HMKV Invitational Female and Male Champion for 2025.

Tickets to the matches are available online via Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay outlet for N$30 and cost N$40 at the venue.

Children under 12 enter for free.

"The Namibian tennis-loving public are urged to come out and witness the best taking on the best in what is sure to be absorbing tennis.

"We hope to see you there and are excited to welcome you. Long may the good moments continue," Kuzee says.