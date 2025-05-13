South Africa: Amajita Qualify for the FIFA U20 Men's World Cup

It was a typically tough knockout match, with drama, excitement and never-ending emotions, but a lone strike from two teams that were determined to secure qualification settled matters for the South Africans.

Thabang Mahlangu scored the winner for Amajita in extra time to send the South Africans to the Under-20 World Cup in Chile in September 2025. South African Football Association (SAFA) President Dr Danny Jordaan congratulated the team and said their hard work has been rewarded in Egypt.

"This is another momentous occasion, coming so soon after we qualified for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Sunday, and the FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in Qatar from 3-27 November 2025," the SAFA President said.

U20 Coach Raymond Mdaka: "We used almost everything that we thought we had, technically, tactically, physically and the character. You could see they had a very good plan for us, but we were fortunate not to concede in the first half and in the second half. We sorted it out and then we at least came back and were able to get a goal and protected the goal."