Mauritius: Workshop Explores Future of Zero Emissions Road Transport in Mauritius

A workshop entitled "Zero Emissions Road Transport in Mauritius: The Way Forward" opened, this morning, at the Rose Hill Campus of Université des Mascareignes (UM), under the Green Charging of Electric Vehicles (GCEV) Project, in the presence of the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon.

The Director General of UM, Dr Radhakhrishna Somanah, the Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank Mauritius, Mrs Hajrah Sakauloo, and other personalities were present.

In his address Minister Sukon lauded the GCEV project as a prime example of academia-industry collaboration expressing confidence that it will significantly help Mauritius in its transition towards a green economy. Launched in 2022, the GCEV project is a flagship initiative of the UM's Smart and Sustainable Campus programme.

"Green charging of electric vehicles is vital to meeting our 2030 energy mix targets," said Dr Sukon, while urging stakeholders to adopt renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Mauritius, he pointed out, has reached a peak in electricity consumption of over 600 MW, a figure that is expected to rise. He underscored the urgent need to secure electricity for all households and to embrace green energy solutions across sectors.

Dr Sukon underlined the role businesses can play in providing both technical know-how and funding to support research and innovation. He also emphasised the importance of cross-sector collaboration among Government, academia, and the private sector to ensure a sustainable and climate-resilient future for Mauritius.

He thanked HSBC for its ongoing support, particularly in sustainable finance and infrastructure, calling it a model for the kind of cross-sector collaboration needed to combat climate change.

Dr Somanah dwelt on the project's objective which is to introduce green energy solutions for public transportation. He hailed the public-private sector collaboration that has helped transform the campus into a laboratory for sustainability initiatives.

He further acknowledged research and innovation as key pillars of UM and highlighted its pioneering role in advancing innovation and sustainable research in Mauritius. He also called on international and local partners to work together towards a cleaner, healthier Mauritius.

Mrs Sakauloo, for her part, said that the workshop marks a significant milestone in Mauritius' journey toward zero-emission transportation, emphasising the critical role of innovation, finance and collaboration in achieving national climate objectives.

She reaffirmed the bank's commitment to environmental sustainability, noting that the GCEV project is instrumental in maximising the benefits of electric vehicles. She described the initiative as a key step in aligning Mauritius' transport and energy sectors with global carbon reduction goals while supporting long-term economic growth.