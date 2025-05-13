Ghana: Alleged Drug Dealer Arrested in Possession of Indian Hemp

13 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested a suspected drug dealer for possessing 92 slabs of substance, believed to be Indian hemp.

Bukari Yakubu was grabbed at his residence at Akatsi in the Volta Region, after police placed surveillance on him.

"Investigation conducted so far indicates that Bukari Yakubu has been dealing in narcotics within Akatsi and its surrounding areas," a police statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency disclosed.

The police said a search conducted in Yakubu's residence, led to the retrieval of 92 slabs of a substance wrapped in yellowish material, suspected to be Indian hemp, as well as two Royal motorbikes, supposedly stolen.

Upon preliminary interrogation, the suspect admitted ownership of the items, and "he is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations and will be put before the court," according to the statement.

