Rwanda: Lift As You Climb - The Power of Women's Leadership, Mentorship

At only 12, I joined a new Catholic school and, coincidentally, in my first week, we received the Bishop at our school.

Out of hundreds of eager, lovely children, I was selected to present a speech and a bouquet of flowers to the visiting Bishop. Clad in my little blue dress and white socks, I remember how nice that moment felt, and I reminisce about it very often.

Leadership found me early. At ten, my parents asked me to guide our family's evening prayers, breaking the tradition of men leading Muslim prayers at home. Later, in high school, when a senior prefect failed to show up for assembly, a teacher scanned the crowd, pointed at me, and simply said, "Lead the assembly." Half of those students were older than me, yet there I stood, guiding the proceedings with newfound authority. Little did I know that I was unconsciously stepping into my first leadership role.

This moment transformed my path and by my final year, I had won the senior prefect position, conducting school assembly at seventeen. I was later unanimously elected to student leadership at university. These early experiences shaped my path, leading to my current role as the first female representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Rwanda, a nation where women hold 64% of parliamentary seats, the highest percentage globally and women holding close to 50% of positions in cabinet.

As women's empowerment movements gain momentum worldwide, we increasingly recognise that women must not only participate in, but lead our institutions. Women in leadership positions shape policies, drive meaningful change, and bring essential diverse perspectives to decision-making. Under Secretary-General António Guterres, the UN has made significant progress towards gender parity in senior management throughout the UN system.

Marking my first anniversary in Rwanda, I reflected on the mentorship journey defining my leadership passage. Mine is not a solitary path walked through mere individual determination, but a testament to the power of women lifting one another. I have been fortunate to stand on the shoulders of visionaries who reached back to pull me forward.

The profound influence of extraordinary women like Anita Kiki Ghebo, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General and Resident Coordinator in South Sudan, and Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator and Director of UNDP's Regional Bureau for Africa, has shaped not just my career pathway but my deep understanding of purpose-driven leadership.

This cycle of mentorship demands continuation. Along the way, I learned to extend my hand to the next generation of women leaders navigating the career ladder. Because workplace dynamics can be challenging for anyone but let us be honest, women supporting women is far more common, and far more powerful than it is often given credit for. I am living proof of what happens when women show up for each other with mentorship, collaboration, and solidarity. The sisterhood is strong, and it is thriving.

During my first year as Resident Representative, I worked alongside three brilliant deputies who each played unique roles in supporting my leadership journey. What made it special was being part of a senior management team where women hold half the seats not as tokens, but as true stewards of innovation and impact. The support I received was intentional, empowering, and deeply human.

Continuing this legacy of mentorship, I launched an exchange programme enabling young professionals to share experiences across UNDP's African network, ensuring gender balance among participants. I've actively mentored five colleagues in securing international roles, four of whom are women, reflecting my commitment to empowering female staff and advancing gender equity in leadership.

When we invest in women's leadership potential, we aren't handing out favours but nurturing the fire that already burns within them. True leadership transcends hierarchies and titles, it is a valuable quality waiting to be channelled with wisdom. When supportive women stand shoulder to shoulder and men step up not to take the spotlight but to hold it steady, magic happens.

My journey from a young girl in a blue dress presenting flowers to a Bishop to becoming the UNDP Representative in Rwanda portrays the endless possibilities that surface when the cycle of mentorship continues unbroken. True leadership isn't about position - it is about creating pathways for others to rise alongside you.

Charity begins at home, and so did my support in my career journey. Without a supportive family, including my parents, children, and a spouse who cheered me on constantly, I would be far from what I am today.

I also wish to remember and give credit to those who sowed the earlier seeds of the mark of leadership in my professional career, such as Letty Chiwara, Country Representative, UN Women; Izeduwa-Derex Briggs, former Regional Director for UN Women; Dr Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in India; and Aissata De, current Deputy Regional Director, UNDP.

I am also deeply grateful to Herbert M'Cleod (in blessed memory), Dr Ozonnia Ojielo, Raymond Gilpin, and my predecessor Maxwell Gomera. Their guidance, encouragement, and belief in my potential have made a lasting impact.

There are far more people to thank than space allows, including all 59 UNDP Rwanda staff. I would also like to acknowledge all the UNDP Resident Representatives in Africa who continue to generously offer their time and support whenever I reach out. Your willingness to share your insights and experience means more than words can express.

The future demands leadership that is gender inclusive. When women lead, we revolutionise governance. Our collective feminine strength shatters barriers, elevates a diverse pool of voices, and crafts a world where girls see limitless possibilities. Let us continue to rise together, mentoring, supporting, and paving the way for the next generation of women leaders.

Fatmata Lovetta Sesay is the first female Resident Representative of UNDP in Rwanda. She is passionate about purpose-driven leadership, mentorship, and creating inclusive spaces where women thrive.