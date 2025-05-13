Rwanda: Our Hospitality Sector Must Match Growth With Service Excellence

Rwanda's hospitality sector continues to be a cornerstone of our economic growth, as evidenced by the recent 6.6% rise in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in April 2025, largely driven by increased prices in hotels and restaurants. This growth underscores the sector's resilience and its pivotal role in our economy.

However, this upward trajectory brings to light a pressing issue: the quality of service within the hospitality industry. Despite the sector's expansion, there remains a significant gap in service delivery, with challenges such as inadequate training, limited language skills, and insufficient customer care practices.

These shortcomings threaten to undermine the very growth the sector is experiencing.

The government has made commendable efforts to position the country as a premier destination for tourism and business. Initiatives like the promotion of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism have attracted international attention and investment. However, without a corresponding improvement in service quality, these efforts risk being in vain.

The responsibility for elevating service standards does not rest solely with the government. In fact, the private sector must take an upper hand in this endeavor. This includes investing in comprehensive training programmes, fostering a culture of excellence, and ensuring that every customer interaction reflects the highest standards of hospitality. This commitment should extend across all levels of the industry, from five-star hotels to local eateries.

Moreover, there is a need for a systemic approach to address the root causes of poor service delivery. This involves not only training but also improving working conditions, offering competitive compensation, and creating clear career progression pathways for employees in such facilities. Such incentives will not only enhance service quality but also contribute to employee satisfaction and retention.

As the general public who patronise these facilities, we are also duty-bound to demand for better service. When we get poor customer experience and just grumblingly pay and leave, we are only perpetuating it.

While Rwanda's hospitality sector continues to grow, it is imperative that service quality keeps pace. By fostering a culture of excellence and investing in human capital, we can ensure that our hospitality industry not only attracts visitors but also leaves a lasting positive impression, thereby securing its place as a pillar of our national economy.