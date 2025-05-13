Rwanda Seeks Investors to Accelerate EV Charging Infrastructure Development

Although Rwanda's green mobility incentives have drawn interest from both local and international players in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, the government maintains it is actively seeking investors to accelerate the development of the country's EV infrastructure.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA) announced that it was a developing a master plan for EV charging stations, with focus on increasing such infrastructure upcountry to ensure that no car travels more than 50 kilometres without coming across a charging station.

A preliminary geospatial analysis identified over 224 potential sites for EV charging infrastructure across the country.

As of August, there were 24 public charging stations for vehicles (AC and DC-based charging facilities), 4 stations for direct chargers for motorcycles, and 49 stations for chargers coupled with swapping stations as per data from the ministry. Chargers installed in homes are not counted.

ALSO READ: Rwanda develops master plan for EV charging stations

Jean Bosco Mugiraneza, Director General of Energy, MININFRA, said that the plan focuses on high-density and high-traffic areas, leveraging existing petrol stations and commercial buildings to expedite implementation.

In written responses to The New Times, he indicated that the master plan encompasses several strategic initiatives, such as infrastructure incentives including the provision of rent-free land, tax exemptions on equipment, and subsidised electricity rates (at the same cost as industry) to encourage private sector investment.

It will also leverage existing petrol stations and commercial buildings for station development.

Without divulging specific figures for the total investment, he said that Rwanda will need to allocate a significant amount of investment to the implementation of the master plan.

According to one analysis by VUKA Group, average setup cost of AC charging stations is approximately $21,000 per station in Africa, while that of DC fast charging stations range from $50,000 to over $200,000 per station, depending on factors like location, equipment, and power capacity.

These figures highlight the substantial capital investment required for developing EV charging infrastructure across the continent.

Frederick Dusabimana, a Kigali-based taxi motorcyclist, highlighted the need to establish EV charging stations in rural and remote areas to facilitate travel without concern.

"We understand that EVs are cheaper to charge and maintain compared to fuel-powered vehicles. However, many taxi-moto operators live or travel outside Kigali and may struggle with limited access to charging stations," he said.

Srinivas Cheruvu, Managing Director of CFAO Mobility Rwanda, the official distributor of BYD electric vehicles in the country, stated that while sales of the EVs have commenced, uptake remains modest due to the slow pace of infrastructure development, which continues to undermine consumer confidence.

"People want to buy EVs, but they don't have the confidence when they consider the limited charging stations available, and especially if they want to travel upcountry, it becomes even more difficult," he observed.

"Even though we see some charging points here and there, most of them either don't function or there is nobody to assist. Some are slow chargers, taking like five hours and it becomes difficult for a customer. It would be ideal if it took about 15 minutes to charge at least 50 per cent of a car battery," he added.

Cheruvu noted that private sector players already operating in the energy distribution space such as fuel station operators are well-positioned to invest in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, given their existing assets and alignment with the broader energy ecosystem.

ALSO READ: SP, Kabisa to roll out EV charging stations across Rwanda

"Such companies already have infrastructure to install charging points, enough space for parking, and waiting areas like coffee shops near the stations. We are trying, as distributors, to partner with anyone willing to co-invest and improve the infrastructure," he noted.

While acknowledging that investments in EV infrastructure may not yield immediate returns, Cheruvu emphasized that such commitments are necessary, asserting that long-term profitability is inevitable given the underlying demand.

EV charging current context

Cheruvu said that CFAO Mobility mostly sells EVs to corporate companies within the City of Kigali and less of individual companies. When a car is sold, CFAO install a 7-kilowatt charger in the customer's premises and provides a 3.3-kilowatt portable adapter that can be used to charge anywhere provided there is a socket.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's EV adoption won't overload electricity supply - REG

Charging with this level of voltage requires about six to seven hours, he said, which can be an alternative if someone has travelled upcountry and they can charge their car overnight.

The ideal infrastructure requires high voltage and stable power source, meaning more of 60 kilowatt or 100 kilowatt DC fast charger.

Studies have shown that an increasing number of EVs may overload the charging infrastructure which in turn affects power grids' reliability, frequency and voltage stability.

However, officials from Rwanda Energy Group (REG) noted that the country is prepared to meet rising electricity demand, including the boom in EV adoption, thanks to current capacity, reserves, and projects like the 43MW Nyabarongo II plant, ensuring a reliable power supply through ongoing expansion efforts.