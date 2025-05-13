Kenya Leads in Smallholder Farmers Agri-Finance

13 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A new report by Aceli Africa and Dalberg has spotlighted Kenya as a frontrunner in unlocking credit access for smallholder farmers, following the success of a blended finance model piloted by agri-tech firm Hello Tractor and Heifer International.

The initiative, launched in Kenya and expanded to Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia, has shown that combining concessional capital with local innovation and after-sales support can deliver both financial returns and social impact.

According to the 2024 Aceli Financial Benchmarking Report, which analyzed over 32,600 loans worth $1.98 billion disbursed between 2020 and 2023, Hello Tractor outperformed traditional lenders across key metrics in Kenya and beyond.

Hello Tractor's approach centers on asset-based lending, enabling farmers and entrepreneurs to access tractors through a pay-as-you-go model. With support from Heifer International, local youth have been trained as technicians to manage after-sales service hubs, ensuring high equipment uptime and lender confidence.

Of the 88 loans facilitated through a $2.5 million investment by Heifer, 76 percent were between $50,000 and $200,000, demonstrating the scalability of smallholder mechanization. The loans achieved a 100 percent repayment rate among first-time borrowers in Kenya, further validating the model's viability.

Following Kenya's early success, the model has been rolled out across Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia.

"This report validates our belief that rural communities, especially in Kenya, are investable," said Adesuwa Ifedi, Senior Vice President for Africa Programs at Heifer International.

"By blending innovation, trust, and local execution, smallholder farmers can drive Africa's agricultural transformation."

Hello Tractor CEO Jehiel Oliver added that the Mechanization for Africa Initiative, driven by this partnership, proves that smallholder farmers are both viable and bankable with the right financing tools and technical support.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.