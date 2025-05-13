Nigeria: Adamawa Hosts 2025 Ministerial Performance Management Retreat

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of damawa State has called for smarter, more innovative approaches to public spending that align with Nigeria's current fiscal realities.

Represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa George Farauta, the Governor made this call while addressing participants at the 2025 Ministerial Performance Management Retreat, organized by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The retreat, themed "Strengthening Performance Management for Fiscal Stability," was held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Yola. It brought together senior management and stakeholders from the Federal Ministry of Finance to deliberate on policy alignment, review past achievements, and strategize for future fiscal resilience.

Governor Fintiri expressed appreciation for selecting Yola as the host city. "On behalf of the government and people of Adamawa State, I warmly welcome you to Yola. We consider it a great honour to host this important national retreat. Your presence here goes beyond formality--it is an opportunity to engage with governance from the sub-national level and to experience the warmth and hospitality that define our state."

He emphasized the value of consistent retreats, describing them as a hallmark of serious governance. Such forums, he noted, offer a vital platform for reflection, stock-taking, performance evaluation, and the formulation of forward-looking strategies.

However, the Governor also voiced concern over the nation's current economic outlook, describing the macroeconomic indicators as "bleak" and developmental challenges as increasingly daunting.

"There is a growing mismatch between our expanding expenditure demands and the reality of revenue inflows," he observed. "This calls for bold financial reengineering. The responsibility lies with your ministry, as custodians of the public purse, to develop and implement strategic solutions that will not only stabilize but also strengthen our economic foundations."

He urged participants to treat the retreat as a critical opportunity to chart a more responsive, resilient fiscal path rooted in innovation and efficiency.

In his remarks, the Federal Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to transparency, accountability, and building a results-driven civil service.

He called for the adoption of innovative practices and the strengthening of institutional capacity, stressing that these are essential for long-term resilience and effective governance.

The Minister also commended Governor Fintiri for his developmental strides and urged him to continue leading impactful reforms at the state level.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Lydia Shehu Jafiya, mni, described the retreat's theme as timely and significant.

She highlighted the growing pressures of limited resources, rising public expectations, and the urgent need for enhanced efficiency in governance--factors that make such deliberations more critical than ever.

Jafiya also emphasized the dual role of performance management in driving institutional effectiveness and supporting individual career development within the civil service.