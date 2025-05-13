Nigeria: NNDC Commends UBA Sani's Commitment to Reform

Governor Uba Sani has been commended for his commitment and the support of Kaduna State Government towards the reform of the New Nigerian Development Company(NNDC).

Speaking during a courtesy call to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna on Monday, the Chairman of NNDC, Alhaji Lamis Dikko, said that the Governor's "contributions have been critical, and they have not gone unnoticed."

Alhaji Lamis also saluted the courageous and visionary decision of the Northern States Governors' Forum to embark on a comprehensive reform of NNDC.

" This bold initiative is aimed at restoring the Company to the original vision and mission set by the founding fathers - visionaries such as the late Premier, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto," he added.

The Chairman also said that they are committed to the Northern Governors' vision of restoring NNDC as a symbol of the region's economic pride.

He promised that "we shall embark on the restructuring of the company, provide competent leadership and the required oversight of Management so that NNDC will be restored as the catalyst of the region's development."

"We will pursue our mandate with vigour and fidelity--mindful that NNDC is, first and foremost, a limited liability company governed by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance, the Securities and Exchange Act, and all other applicable laws and regulations of both the Federal and Subnational Governments in our areas of operation," he added.

The Chairman promised that "as a Board, we will provide strategic direction, set clear performance indicators, and uphold sound corporate governance.

" We are determined to create an enabling environment for our Management and Staff to deliver measurable results aligned with our key performance targets. Importantly, we will hold ourselves accountable - individually and collectively.

"We will reward performance and sanction misconduct at all levels, from the Board Chairman to the most junior employee. Integrity, transparency and service excellence will define the new NNDC," he further promised.

Alhaji Lamis also congratulated Kaduna State Government on the recent ground breaking ceremony of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) project.

He said that the initiative "will undoubtedly accelerate rural development, enhance food security, stimulate agribusiness, and create significant employment opportunities.

"This is the kind of bold and transformative leadership that our region needs. NNDC is ready to fully participate and collaborate with prospective investors in this noble venture.

" We are confident that with progressive leaderships, Kaduna State - and indeed the entire Northern Region - will rise to new heights of prosperity, inclusion and sustainable growth," he said.

Responding, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said that the Government will need to tap from NNDC's technical expertise from time to time.

Dr Balarabe recalled that several textile industries used to be localised around the Kakuri area in Kaduna metropolis but they are now moribund.

According to her, Kaduna State Government tried to woo investors to revive some of the textiles but the efforts were unsuccessful, adding that with the rejigging of NNDC, the company may succeed in that regard.

The Deputy Governor who said that the NNDC is like a Think-tank, advised the management and board to focus on what to accomplish for the north by way of viable interventions.