Africa: Official Statement from Africa CDC in Response to the Devex Article - 'Exclusive: World Bank Directs Africa CDC to Cut Dozens of Positions'

13 May 2025
Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)
press release

Africa CDC takes note of the article published by Devex on 12 May 2025 and wishes to express concern over its headline and overall framing, which are inaccurate and risk misrepresenting internal institutional developments.

The claim that the World Bank has directed Africa CDC to cut staff positions is factually incorrect. Africa CDC is not implementing layoffs, nor has it received any directive from the World Bank to eliminate specific positions.

The internal staffing review currently underway is being led by Africa CDC as part of a strategic realignment designed to strengthen institutional efficiency, sustainability, and alignment with our expanding continental mandate.

The above was previously communicated to Devex but was not incorporated.

