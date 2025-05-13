South Africa: Lekker Brekker Monday - Olive Oil-Poached Eggs With Lavender and Garlic

A bounty of high-quality extra virgin olive oil has come my way, thanks to a round-figure birthday and the generosity of friends. It has me seeking to use it in ways that honour the best this product can be. So why not breakfast...

A bounty of high-quality extra virgin olive oil has come my way, thanks to a round-figure birthday and the generosity of friends. It has me seeking to use it in ways that honour the best this product can be. So why not breakfast...

One of the advantages of being known to be a "foodie", though that's not a term I'm very fond of, is that people tend to know what you do for a living. And when they're thinking, "What shall we get Tones for his birthday?", their thoughts immediately go to food.

Let me be clear: I cannot afford most of the fancy olive oils that I'd prefer to use, so I, like most of you out there, tend to buy (relatively) cheap. Yes, of course there's no such thing as cheap olive oil, but you know what I mean.

As if the four bottles of fine extra virgin olive oil that arrived on my birthday were not enough, I was also sent product by Tokara in Stellenbosch (and their exquisite aged balsamic vinegar), and award-winning versions by no less than De Rustica.

De Rustica is near De Rust, which is 35km from Oudshoorn just before the road carries...