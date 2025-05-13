Nigeria: Remo Stars Whip Ikorodu City 4-1 On Coronation Day

Remo Stars were in imperious form as they thrashed regional rivals Ikorodu City 4-1 in the Week 37 match played yesterday in Ikenne, after which they were formally crowned champions of the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

Remo Stars had emerged champions for the first time in their history after the slim 1-0 victory at home over Niger Tornadoes in Week 35, to open an unassailable 10-point gap following Rivers United's 0-2 loss at Kano Pillars.

Although they lost their next match on the road 0-2 El-Kanemi Warriors, Remo Stars returned home to be crowned champions in style after the emphatic 4-1 win over debutants Ikorodu City.

Ikorodu City who were in contention for a continental ticket took a shock lead in the 16th minute through Tosin Onyedokun but veteran striker Sikiru Alimi restored parity for the champions in the 38th minute to begin the party.

From then on, it was Remo Stars all the way as Shuaibu Ibrahim put the Sky Blue Stars in front with the second goal before the break. On resumption, Bello Martins doubled the lead in the 48th minute before Remo Stars best player of the season, Olamilekan Adedayo, completed the coronation party with the fourth in the 67th minute.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes recorded a crucial 2-1 away win against Sunshine Stars to brighten their chances of survival while leaving the 'Akure Gunners' with no hope of escaping relegation.

In other Week 37 matches decided yesterday, Enugu Rangers hammered Katsina United 4-0 with Godwin Obaje grabbing a brace in the massacre, Wasiu Alalade also bagged a brace as Kwara United put Rivers United's Champions League ambition in danger with a convincing 3-1 victory in Ilorin just as Nasarawa United denied Enyimba continental football next season with a thrilling 3-2 victory in Lafia.

In Jos, Plateau United edged relegated Lobi Stars 2-1, Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa's brace propelled Pillars to a 3-1 victory over 3SC in Kano, while Abia Warriors kept their dream of continental football alive with a 2-1 defeat of El-Kanemi Warriors who must beat Sunshine in the last match to survive the drop.

Elsewhere, Bendel Insurance piled more relegation pressure on Heartland with a slim 1-0 victory while relegation troubled Akwa United edged Bayelsa United 2-0 in Uyo.

To ensure fair play, the league organisers ensured that all the week 37 fixtures started simultaneously at 3pm across the match venues.