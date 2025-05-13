Kenya: MoH Urges CoG to Submit Verified Uhc Staff Returns for May Payroll Processing

13 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

NAIROBI, Kenya, May -- The Ministry of Health (MoH) has called on the Council of Governors (CoG) to expedite the submission of verified Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff returns to facilitate the processing of the May 2025 payroll.

The statement came as hundreds of UHC staff took to the streets of Nairobi demanding permanent employment, payment of outstanding gratuities, and salary equalization.

The health workers who staged protest at Afya House called for payment of their gratuities before their payroll is transferred to county governments on July 1, 2025.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale reaffirmed the government's commitment to the welfare of healthcare workers.

He pledged the full implementation of agreements reached with unions representing UHC staff.

"The Ministry urges the Council of Governors to expedite the submission of verified UHC staff returns to facilitate the preparation of the May 2025 payroll," he said.

CS Duale emphasized the Ministry's recognition of healthcare unions' vital role in advocating for workers' rights and improving service delivery, noting that collaborative dialogue with stakeholders remains central to ensuring the success of UHC in Kenya.

Key agreements from recent consultative meetings--held on April 14 and May 6, 2025--include the transfer of UHC staff and payroll responsibilities to County Governments effective July 1, 2025.

The engagements brought together top Ministry officials, governors, and union leaders representing various healthcare cadres.

The Ministry also clarified that UHC staff contracts will remain valid until May 2026, with plans to transition staff to permanent and pensionable terms in the 2026/27 financial year.

Gratuity payments will be processed upon contract expiry, guided by the Public Service Commission.

CS Duale reiterated that the Ministry remains focused on national health policy formulation, capacity building, and technical support, while County Governments will continue to manage county health services as outlined in the Constitution.

"The Ministry of Health remains committed to the success of Universal Health Coverage and acknowledges the invaluable contributions of UHC staff in delivering essential health services across the country," he added.

