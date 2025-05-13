Cameroon: Archbishop of Garoua - 'Father Mbaibarem Is Still in the Hands of the Kidnappers'

13 May 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Yaoundé — "Father Mbaibarem is still in the hands of the kidnappers. From time to time, they contact some locals to demand a ransom for his release," Archbishop Faustin Ambassa Ndjodo of Garoua in northern Cameroon told Fides. Father Valentin Mbaibarem, parish priest of the Church of St. John the Baptist in Madingring, was kidnapped on May 7, on the road between Guidjiba and Tcholliré.

"The road between Guidjiba and Tcholliré is a dangerous stretch of road, as there have been several cases of kidnappings with the aim of extorting travelers, but this is the first time a priest has been kidnapped on this road," said Bishop Ambassa Ndjodo. Northern Cameroon has been plagued by kidnappings for years (see Fides, 5/1/2024). According to local newspapers, several teachers were taken hostage on this road a few days before Father Mbaibarem's kidnapping.

The gendarmerie began a search of the area, which led to the release of a hostage who had been kidnapped on May 10 in a village near Garoua. As a sign of solidarity and spiritual support, the Archbishop asked all parishes of the archdiocese to offer a special prayer for Father Mbaibarem on Sunday, May 11. He also invoked the intercession of the Virgin Mary for the priest's speedy release.

