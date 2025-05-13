UTM's star power lit up Lilongwe on May 11 as National Youth Director and hip-hop icon Penjani Kalua, aka Fredokiss, electrified a packed rally with a bold declaration: UTM will rule Malawi for the next 50 years -- starting September 16 this year.

The rapper-turned-politician told roaring supporters that UTM is not just contesting the 2025 elections -- it's launching a generational movement to pull Malawians out of chronic poverty and economic mismanagement.

"Malawi's problem is not just money -- it's vision," Kalua declared. "UTM has the plan, the people, and the passion to lead this country into a new era. We are not here for five years -- we're here for fifty!"

In a surprise move that stirred fresh political buzz, Kalua publicly endorsed economist Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, describing him as the man with the brainpower to rescue Malawi's collapsing economy.

"Dr. Kabambe is a game changer. He understands the economy like no one else. He's not just another politician -- he's the architect of our comeback," Kalua said, drawing thunderous applause from the youthful crowd.

The rally marked a turning point in UTM's campaign narrative -- shifting from promises to a grand vision that spans generations. Kalua painted a future of long-term stability, development, and economic growth under UTM's leadership, capturing the hopes of many disillusioned by the status quo.

"Malawi deserves a future it can believe in -- and that future starts now," Kalua proclaimed.

With the 2025 elections fast approaching and voters hungry for change, Fredokiss's fiery speech is likely to galvanize youth support and elevate UTM's profile in the national conversation.

Analysts say this strategic blend of star appeal and policy endorsements signals UTM's ambition to be more than just a contender -- it wants to be Malawi's next ruling dynasty.