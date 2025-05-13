Tunisia: Habib Ammar - 'Continuing With Current Model Would Result in Collapse of Tourism Industry'

11 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, May 11 — There is the impossibility of continuing with the current model of tourism across the world, said former minister of tourism and Tunisia's candidate for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary-General position Habib Ammar. This pattern will cause the tourism industry to collapse in some eighty years.

The current model is non-eco-friendly, Ammar further said in an interview with TAP, and will have an adverse impact on the sector's sustainability that could even result in its collapse.

Beach tourism for instance, he highlighted, would most likely disappear in Europe.

It is of critical importance to boost the sector while not breaking with classical patterns, he added. The sector's environmental sustainability hinges on the development of eco-friendly products.

It is also important to think about economic sustainability as only ten countries across the globe account for over 40% of international tourism receipts (7 countries in Europe, 2 in the Americas and 1 country lying between Europe and Asia). Hence, Tunisia's candidate added, the need for a fair distribution of tourism activities while taking into account the importance of developing more destinations.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.