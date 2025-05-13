North Africa: Tunisia Makes Historic Bid for Unwto S-G. Banking On Its Internationally Recognised Experience (Habib Ammar)

Tunis — - Tunisia is vying for the Secretary-General position of the United Nations Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for the 2026-2029 term, presenting Habib Ammar as its candidate for the first time.

He will compete against five nominees from Georgia (represented by the current Secretary-General), Ghana, Greece, Mexico, and the UAE. Ammar's campaign is built on a 7-point programme under the slogan "Together We Make Tourism an Engine of Prosperity for All."

Ammar's career began in Tunisia's public sector, where he held key roles, including Minister of Tourism in 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis and later Acting Minister of Cultural Affairs.

His earlier positions in 2011 and 2015 focused on enhancing tourism sector performance during challenging periods for Tunisia.

In an exclusive video interview with TAP news agency, Habib Ammar emphasised Tunisia's global tourism reputation and expertise: "Tunisia is internationally recognised for tourism and has the required competence. Such nominations are positive, especially as Tunisia has long supported other nations' candidacies."

Ammar's platform highlights fair, inclusive decision-making representing all member states, sustainable, eco-friendly tourism, respecting local communities and bridging the digital divide and accelerating sector digitisation.

His vision also includes a strategy focusing on strengthening education/training for future tourism professionals and crisis-resilient tourism strategies.

Tunisia's candidate will also work to uphold transparent, rigorous management of the organisation and promoting diversity and equal opportunities to empower women, youth, and marginalised groups.

Ammar underscored Tunisia's decades of tourism development: "This sector was built by Tunisians post-independence. Our human resource training is excellent and globally acknowledged."

He cited the country's rich cultural, historical, and civilizational heritage, along with its open, peaceful society, as key assets.

He stressed the UN Tourism Organisation's need for "a fresh vision aligned with UN principles," adding: "It's time for Africa to lead the Secretariat."

The 35-member Executive Council will convene in late May 2025 to shortlist candidates, with the final vote set for November 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.