Nigeria: Anpa Holds Symposium, Donates to Medical Mission

The Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA), in collaboration with Heart Bright Foundation, held the 2025 ANPA Golf Symposium to raise funds for ANPA National in support of medical missions and workshops in Nigeria.

At the event which held at Carolina Lakes Golf Club, 23012, Kingfisher Dr, Indiana Land, SC, United States of America, ANPA donated $20, 000, to Heart Bright Foundation, a health focused organization whose mission is to promote cardiovascular wellness through prevention, awareness, and partnerships in the Charlotte Mecklenburg area of the State of North Carolina.

ANPA is the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas, a non-profit organization representing Nigerian medical and dental professionals in the Americas incorporated in 1995 for educational, scientific and charitable purposes as a tax-exempt non-profit organization under section 501(c) (3) of the internal revenue code.

Ms Nicole Bonesteel received the donation on behalf of Heart Bright Foundation.

Uyi Phillip Igbinadolor, DMD FAGD, (Member, ANPA Golf Committee, NPAG Board of Trustees and former President University of Benin Alumnus Association North America), and his wife, Dr. Awawu Igbinadolor who is also a member of ANPA were at the event.

They both were commended for their outstanding commitment towards growth and development of ANPA and contributions toward community development in Edo state in particular and the United States.

Grand Knight Emeritus Sir Tonna Okei (Ikuku Oma), President of Organization of African Unity - Southern Carolina (OAU - SC), and his wife Dr. Mrs. Toyin Okei were special Guests of Honor.

Also present at the event were Seun Alli, MD FACC (Chairman ANPA Golf committee), Dr. Joel Adedoyin Onafowokan ANPA Chairman of the Carolina's and Chief Host with his wife Mrs Onafowokan, Dr. Chiedu Okocha, Dr. Andrew Ighade, Dr. Dele Ekunsanmi, Dr. Oby Ogbata MD Pharmacist Sunny Obuseh, among others

In a chat with newsmen shortly after the event, Grand Knight Emeritus Sir Tonna Okei, expressed appreciation to all that contributed towards the success of the symposium and fund raising.

Okei who is a multiple award winner for unflinching advocacy for human capital, community development, good governance and cultural promotion lauded the donors, assuring that the money will be properly used.

Okei from Agbor in Delta state appeared at the event in full Agbor traditional regalia

His words : "Heart Bright Foundation mission is to promote cardiovascular wellness through prevention, awareness, and partnerships in the Charlotte Mecklenburg area. I am confident and full of hope that the organization will direct this donated sum to what it is meant for. They focus mainly on cardiovascular wellness and education by treating the risks such as diabetes, stroke, and hypertension. They have a free clinic in the South End area which helps patients that have (or at high risk for) heart disease or Diabetes. They will not disappoint" Sir Tonna concluded.

Okei who is president of Organization of African Unity - Southern Carolina (OAU - SC), recently bagged a meritorious award from the Integrative Youth Development (IYD) Web of Support Programme in Nigeria, in recognition of his advocacy for human capital and community development, good governance and cultural promotion.

The award came a few days after the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas Carolina's Chapter (ANPA), United States of America (USA), in a similar vein bestowed on him, a meritorious award for his selfless service to humanity.