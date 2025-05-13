Africa: Afcon U20 Group Stage Mvps - Rising Stars Who Lit Up Egypt 2025

The group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025 concluded on Friday, 9 May 2025.

The eight nations that secured their places in the quarter-finals are: Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Sierra Leone, DR Congo, and South Africa.

This opening phase of the tournament delivered on all fronts -- thrills, tension, and breakout performances -- with each match producing new talents and dramatic storylines.

The top individual performers were honoured with Man of the Match awards in recognition of their impact on the field.

Mohamed Abdalla, who scored the only goal in Egypt's tournament-opening victory over South Africa, was the first player to be awarded the Man of the Match trophy.

Since then, 19 more players have received the honour over the 22 matches played so far.

Only two players -- Sierra Leone's hat-trick hero Momoh Kamara and Zambia's midfield dynamo Joseph Banda -- received the MVP award twice during the highly competitive group stage.

Below is a full list of MVPs whose brilliance lit up the group stage and represent the future of African football:

Group Stage MVPs:

Egypt 1-0 South Africa Man of the Match: Joseph Banda (Zambia)

Joseph Banda (Zambia) Zambia 0-0 Sierra Leone Man of the Match: Joseph Banda (Zambia)

Joseph Banda (Zambia) South Africa 1-0 Tanzania Man of the Match: Shakeel April (South Africa)

Shakeel April (South Africa) Sierra Leone 4-1 Egypt Man of the Match: Momoh Kamara (hat-trick)

Momoh Kamara (hat-trick) Nigeria 1-0 Tunisia Man of the Match: Auwal Ibrahim (Nigeria)

Auwal Ibrahim (Nigeria) Kenya 2-3 Morocco Man of the Match: Othmane Maamma (Morocco)

Othmane Maamma (Morocco) Senegal 1-1 Central African Republic Man of the Match: Cheikh Thiam (Senegal)

Cheikh Thiam (Senegal) DR Congo 1-1 Ghana Man of the Match: Abdul Hakim Sulemana (Ghana)

Abdul Hakim Sulemana (Ghana) Tanzania 0-1 Sierra Leone Man of the Match: Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone)

Momoh Kamara (Sierra Leone) Egypt 0-0 Zambia Man of the Match: Ahmed Abdin (Egypt)

Ahmed Abdin (Egypt) Tunisia 3-1 Kenya Man of the Match: Nacim Dandani (Tunisia)

Nacim Dandani (Tunisia) Morocco 0-0 Nigeria Man of the Match: Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria)

Daniel Bameyi (Nigeria) Central African Republic 1-3 DR Congo Man of the Match: Noah Makanza (DR Congo)

Noah Makanza (DR Congo) Ghana 1-0 Senegal Man of the Match: Emmanuel Mensah (Ghana)

Emmanuel Mensah (Ghana) Zambia 1-0 Tanzania Man of the Match: Joseph Banda (Zambia)

Joseph Banda (Zambia) Sierra Leone 1-4 South Africa Man of the Match: Tylon Smith (South Africa)

Tylon Smith (South Africa) Nigeria 2-2 Kenya Man of the Match: Injehu Wangaya (Kenya)

Injehu Wangaya (Kenya) Tunisia 1-3 Morocco Man of the Match: Ayman Arguigue (Morocco)

Ayman Arguigue (Morocco) Senegal 2-0 DR Congo Man of the Match: Ibrahima Dieng (Senegal)

Ibrahima Dieng (Senegal) Central African Republic 0-1 Ghana Man of the Match: Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana)

Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana) Tanzania 0-1 Egypt Man of the Match: Abdelmonem Tamer (Egypt)

Abdelmonem Tamer (Egypt) South Africa 1-1 Zambia Man of the Match: Lazola Maku (South A

Lazola Maku (South A frica)