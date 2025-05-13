Africa: TotalEnergies CAF U20 Afcon - Five Coaching Masterminds Guiding Africa's Next Generation

The TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025 has shone a spotlight on five standout coaches who embody the future of African football.

Their tactical acumen, leadership and strategic decisions have shaped their teams' performances and inspired a new wave of youth development.

Mohamed Ouahbi (Morocco): The architect of a cohesive unit

Voted Best Coach of the Group Stage, Mohamed Ouahbi has moulded the Atlas Cubs into a well-oiled machine. Under his guidance, Morocco topped Group B with seven points:

Victory over Kenya (3-2)

Draw against Nigeria (0-0)

Win against Tunisia (3-1)

Looking ahead, Ouahbi remarked: "We're going to rest well and prepare for the quarter-final in Cairo. Winning is why we're here. We believe it's possible. We're up against strong teams, but we believe in ourselves."

Serigne Saliou Dia (Senegal): The keeper of the Lion Cubs' spirit

As defending champions, Senegal faced turbulence in Group C under Serigne Saliou Dia:

Draw with Central African Republic (1-1)

Loss to Ghana (0-1)

Crucial win over DR Congo (2-0)

Dia successfully regrouped his side in time to book a place in the quarter-finals, stating: "Our players have found their soul again," highlighting the team's resilience and inner strength.

Desmond Ofei (Ghana): The tactical brain behind the Black Satellites

Desmond Ofei has rejuvenated Ghana's Black Satellites, who topped Group C with seven points:

Draw with DR Congo (1-1)

Win over Senegal (1-0)

Win against Central African Republic (1-0)

Confident in his side's trajectory, Ofei said: "Our main objective is to qualify for the World Cup. Every match and every positive result brings us closer to that goal."

Guy Bukasa (DR Congo): The builder of a promising future

After a 12-year absence, DR Congo made a notable return to the AFCON U20 under Guy Bukasa's leadership. They finished third in Group C with four points:

Draw with Ghana (1-1)

Win over Central African Republic (3-1)

Defeat to Senegal (0-2)

With an eye on progression, Bukasa declared: "Our objective is not just to play three group matches. We want to reach the quarter-finals and, God willing, qualify for the World Cup."

Aliyu Zubair (Nigeria): The navigator of the Flying Eagles

Aliyu Zubair has taken charge of Nigeria's Flying Eagles with the aim of restoring the team's dominance. They finished second in Group B with five points:

Win over Tunisia (1-0)

Draw with Morocco (0-0)

Draw against Kenya (2-2)

Fully aware of the stakes ahead, Zubair stated: "My team is fully focused and mentally prepared for the high-stakes quarter-final against Senegal."

These five tacticians reflect the rising tide of African coaching talent - blending tactical discipline, man-management, and long-term vision.

Their leadership at the 2025 AFCON U20 demonstrates the rich potential and promise of African football's next generation.