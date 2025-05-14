Africa: Protecting and Promoting Whistleblowers in South Africa - Reflections From Year One

analysis

Launched in February 2024, the Protecting and Promoting Whistleblowers in South Africa (PPW) project is a collaboration between Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) and The Whistleblower House (TWBH). With support from the European Union, the project seeks to strengthen the protection, support, and visibility of whistleblowers in South Africa through direct services, research, multi-stakeholder coordination, and public awareness.

The PPW project has made meaningful progress in protecting and empowering whistleblowers. During the first year of the project, 47 whistleblowers received direct psychological or legal support services. This includes legal aid for 21 cases, psychological support for 38 individuals, and two security interventions. Beyond direct support, the project launched practical resources, including three published service handbooks, a whistleblowing guideline, and a commissioned legal chapter on whistleblower protections. These tools are designed to help whistleblowers better understand their rights and the support available. The project prototyped and tested the Hall of Fame - a digital web platform that will document and celebrate the profiles and stories of whistleblowers in South Africa. The full launch is planned for later this year.

Partnerships that matter

The project has enabled the signing of formal agreements with key institutions including the Ethics Institute, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), and SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)--strengthening cross-sector efforts to protect whistleblowers.

Advocacy at the national level

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa South Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The project has supported coordination with the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) and other stakeholders such as Business Unity South Africa and Business Leadership (BLSA) South Africa (BUSA) to push for urgent legal reforms and raise the profile of whistleblower issues in policy spaces.

Key Lessons

Reflecting on the PPW project so far, key lessons emerged:

The importance of holistic support to whistleblowers - a comprehensive approach to supporting whistleblowers is key to ensuring their lives and livelihoods are protected. Legal advice is critical--but so are therapy, housing security, and emotional support.

Tools need to be practical and visible

Information is power. Our online guidelines and handbooks are empowering citizens to make informed decisions when faced with corruption.

Partnerships amplify impact - We've learned that working hand-in-hand with professional bodies, civil society, and business leaders creates momentum for systemic change.

What's Next?

The PPW project is gearing up for a national whistleblower seminar in August 2025, which will bring together advocates, experts, and whistleblowers to share insights and push the conversation forward. We're also preparing to launch our Hall of Fame platform and roll out a public awareness campaign to spotlight the courage of whistleblowers and the role of citizens in holding power to account.

Stay connected with us for updates, and ways to get involved.