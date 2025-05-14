Ethiopia: Policy Debate - Transcending Contingent Barriers in Ethiopia-Türkiye Relations

Addis Abeba — Longstanding and contingent factors shape the nature and future of interstate relations. Historical, cultural, and religious experiences, in particular, leave lasting impressions. These experiences transcend transient and ephemeral developments and barriers, often serving as foundations for initiating, forging, rebuilding, or repairing relations. Conversely, economic, security, and diplomatic engagements and interests are more likely to evolve in response to challenges and opportunities experienced locally, regionally, and globally over overtime.

While conventionally the former sets the groundwork for the latter, recent developments are increasingly rendering this obsolete. Driven in part by political realism, regime security needs, global economic insecurity, and shifting power dynamics in the different parts of the world, a relatively new and bold dynamic is emerging. A recent example is the chain of events and reactions that followed the (re)emergence of Donald Trump in the US public sphere and its implications, both "locally" in the West and beyond, including Africa. This demonstrates that current contingent developments are increasingly shaping the way states maneuver through the volatile global political economy.

Similarly, relations between Ethiopia and Türkiye have been built on these critical "layers" of interstate relations. Historically, the relationship can be traced back to the sixteenth century. However, a mutually reciprocal relationship started to take root in the second half of the nineteenth century. It began with Ethiopia's Emperor Menelik II sending two ambassadors to Istanbul, tasked with seeking Ottoman protection for Abyssinians and Abyssinian "properties" in Jerusalem, particularly the monastery of Deiru's Sultana. From the Ottoman Empire's side, Sultan Abdulhamid II seized the opportunity and built a lasting rapport. In his response to the emperor's request, the sultan assured the safety of the Abyssinians and the monastery in Jerusalem.

Abdulhamid and Menelik: Forging foundations

Abdulhamid's reassurance of Menelik's concerns can help us unpack some valuable lessons. For one thing, Emperor Menelik must have been convinced that the Caliph of one of the most powerful empires, albeit under growing internal and external challenges, was sincere enough to understand his causes--national and religious--and make efforts in his favor. This was, again, regardless of the fact that Abdulhamid was a deeply religious Muslim leader and the "guardian" of Muslims' affairs in the world. In addition, we know that the Ottomans actively participated in the sixteenth-century war in the Horn of Africa, which involved local actors like Christian and Muslim leaders, as well as foreign actors, such as the Portuguese and Ottomans.

Secondly, there was also a claim that I cannot remember precisely where the source is, but it goes like this: If Abdulhamid had not been willing to protect what Menelik asked for in Jerusalem, Menelik could have taken action against Muslims back in Ethiopia. As strange as it may seem, similar events have occurred in Ethiopia's much earlier past. Yet, from the looks of it, Menelik's request was simply a friendly and sincere instantiation of political goodwill.

Third, approached from Sultan Abdulhamid's perspective, essentially this applies to many of the Ottoman Empire's sultans as well: Ethiopia occupies a place like no other. Ethiopia ("habeşistan" in Turkish, country of the Habesha) represents the epitome of real tolerance and sacrifice. When King Negashi (Ahmed al-Nejashi) received and comforted the first few followers and close relatives of the Prophet Muhammad who were wanted dead or alive in today's Saudi Arabia, the king's act of lending a hand remained a resounding phenomenon reverberating for centuries among Ottoman political and religious elites.

Furthermore, some of the Prophet's close companions and his "second mother" were Ethiopians, identified as Habeshas. Ummu Aymen breastfed the Prophet and served as his nurse. Because of the role and proximity of Ummu Aymen, Al Nejashi, and Bilal, the Prophet's connection and respect for "ardh al Habesha," also known as Ethiopia, was unquestionably unique and strong. Of these names, Bilal al-Habesh symbolizes what many past and contemporary Turkish elites consider "gerçek fedakarlik" (unparalleled sacrifice) for the right cause. For centuries, therefore, under the Ottoman Empire and today's Türkiye republic, virtually all mosques throughout the country mention Bilal's name at least once in their daily Islamic prayers. This is evidently in recognition and appreciation of his courageous sacrifice and dedication to Islam. Presently, it is not surprising to learn that Bilal is one of the most respected names in Türkiye, even including the son of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Accordingly, it could be argued that Sultan Abdulhamid's response to Menelik's request was more than just a calculated, ephemeral reaction.

While this may be true, Ethiopia's overall approach to Islamic heritage is extraordinarily poor, to say the least. In my observation, this is partly due to the increasing dominance of imported Islamic religious curriculum among Ethiopian Muslims. This religious proclivity has not only underestimated local, historical, and religious legacies and heritages but also nurtured a dependent religious elite circle that is largely incapable of appreciating Ethiopia's religious past. Consequently, Bilal and the first few torchbearers of Islam have hardly received any national or institutional attention and engagement. This problem calls for a reappraisal. As an important historical, religious, and cultural capital, Ethiopia's relevant branches of the state machinery, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, and the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs General Council (EIAGC) must find ways to protect, develop, and promote Ethiopia's religious and historical heritages.

Post-2000 complete transformation

In my journal article entitled "The Socioeconomics of Ethio-Turkish Relations: An Appraisal of Two Decades," published in 2024, I argued that the second critical stage in Ethiopia and Türkiye relations was set in motion following the advent of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led AKP (Development and Justice Party) in Turkey's political field and the TPLF-led EPRDF regime in Ethiopia. Prior to 2000, the two countries were largely busy internally and could not harness the energy required to forge lasting and stronger relations. Since 2002, however, the relationship has expanded significantly, particularly in the fields of first, humanitarian aid and development assistance; second, trade and investment; and third, diplomacy and security.

Turkish investment in Ethiopia reached nearly $2.5 billion in 2023/24, establishing Türkiye as one of the top three investor countries in Ethiopia. Through bilateral frameworks, Turkey has made investments in the construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and chemical sectors. Türkiye's humanitarian aid and development assistance continue to reach Ethiopia through various platforms. Non-governmental organizations, particularly Turkish charities, have been equally effective at providing basic goods and services to those in need in Ethiopia.

In the fields of cultural and public diplomacy, Erdoğan's government achieved some accomplishments. One example is the restoration of the al-Nejashi Mosque in Ethiopia's Tigray region in 2015. As noted earlier, the al-Nejashi experience represents an important foundational bedrock that binds Ethiopia and Türkiye together in the realm of religion. Unfortunately, due to the recent war in Tigray, the mosque was bombarded and looted. Currently, Türkiye's Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is undertaking a major restoration project to rebuild the mosque.

Contingent challenges

While Ethiopia-Türkiye relations have every reason to expect a brighter future, there have been some developments that have created inconveniences and transient barriers. I will only mention three. The first concerns the contradictory reception of Türkiye's take on Ethiopia's recent civil war in Tigray and its implication. On the one hand stand those who view Turkey's indirect presence, via its drones and weapons, as having directly contributed to the shifting of the balance of power in the fighting, which has ultimately forced parties to settle their differences via the Pretoria agreement.

Among those who singled out Türkiye, time and again, and lambasted its involvement in the civil war was none other than Getachew Reda. Despite being a member of the TPLF political leadership that fought against Ethiopia's federal government in the civil war, he is now appointed as Ethiopia's "Minister Advisor for East African Affairs." During the war, Getachew used his tweets and commentaries to condemn Türkiye's "biased" and "uncalled for" role in the war. In one of his tweets, he wrote, "I don't know much about President Erdoğan of Turkey's commitment to help out Abiy Ahmed's genocidal campaign against Tigray." He followed this with another tweet stating, "There is little left; Abiy Ahmed's regime is beyond the pale. No missiles, drones from Turkey, peasant recruits, or airborne units from Eritrea or Ethiopia are going to prevent his total defeat."

Similarly, in an article he wrote for the US-based Foreign Policy magazine, he complained, "Outside powers such as Iran and Turkey have also intensified and prolonged the conflict by providing the Abiy regime with modern weapons, including drones, and the operational expertise needed to run them." Another Tigrawai observer also pointed out that "As a NATO member, Turkey should uphold the NATO standard and values of protecting human rights; however, by providing Ethiopia with aerial weapons, Turkey is supporting the genocidal war against Tigrayans. The Turkish government violates a core tenet of NATO by selling arms to a government that has committed countless atrocities, including using sexual violence as a weapon of war." On the part of Türkiye, however, Erdoğan's government, at least manifestly speaking, said, "It supports peaceful resolution and offered to mediate" Ethiopia's civil war in Tigray.

Nevertheless, while negative peace appears to be prevailing in Ethiopia's Tigray region at the moment, it is not far-fetched to think that members of the Tigray society, including academics, politicians, and other elites, may continue to view Turkey's presence and engagements in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa with suspicion and contempt. Undoubtedly, as noted in my journal article, this can potentially constrain Turkey's strategic and regional ventures in the Horn of Africa. Remedial measures might be necessary to mitigate the likely damage from Türkiye's alleged involvement in the war in Tigray.

An even older challenge that tested Ethiopia-Türkiye relations to the core was directly related to Erdoğan's government fallout with the Gulen movement ("FETO"). Once rebranded as a terrorist organization and banned from Turkey's public sphere in late 2013, its overseas activities increasingly became the government's primary concern. As "FETO" runs international investments, including education, in countries such as Ethiopia, Turkey had to reach out to these countries and hoped to suspend, and if successful, take over "FETO" and "FETO"-affiliated foreign activities. This seemed to have worked to varying degrees in many African countries, including Ethiopia and Somalia. However, this was not achieved without discontent.

While Ethiopia's TPLF-led EPRDF regime initially agreed in principle and later issued an official letter banning and revoking the license of the Kaynak investment group, which controlled FETO's schools in Ethiopia, it failed to meet Turkey's urgency requirement. It took some time before the license of the investment group was revoked and the schools were transferred to the Maarif Foundation, closely affiliated with Turkey's AKP-led government. However, the situation remained in limbo for about three years until the foundation took over one school in Ethiopia's Harar town in 2019 and the second in Sebeta town in 2021. Despite Türkiye's efforts, challenges such as unforgiving bureaucracy, shaky political commitment, and the slow-mode operation of Ethiopia's legal system prevented Turkey from exerting enough influence to achieve its goals. Undoubtedly, Ethiopia's mismanagement of the "FETO'-related conundrum must have been quite upsetting to Erdoğan's government.

Finally, another issue worth mentioning is related to Turkish investment and the challenges it faces. In Ethiopia, many Turkish investors have consistently complained about various setbacks, leading to the premature closure of long-term investment plans and plants. These investors mentioned problems, such as "constraints in the electric power supply, foreign exchange crunch, raw material shortages, poor infrastructure, and inadequate human resources." On the other hand, the Ethiopian government has expressed concerns about what it perceives as "unacceptable investment practices" among Turkish companies and investors in Ethiopia. In 2019, the former commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Abebe Abebayehu, stated, "Many Turkish companies in Ethiopia have management problems." Another Ethiopian investment consultant observed, "While all companies in the country face challenges,. However, Turkish companies are failing as they have an additional internal problem, which is mismanagement.

According to local news outlets in Ethiopia, the issue extends to fraud and scandalous acts. For instance, it was reported that "several companies, including Ayka Addis, Oyap Ethio Industry & Trading, Saygin Dima, and MNS Textile, failed to settle their debts, forcing the two state-owned banks to take over the plants from the owners and foreclosing on the assets in a bid to recover the credit." The case involving Ibrahim Taha's Narin Orme Textile Group and İmam Altinbaş-Seyfettin Koçak is even more flabbergasting. Ibrahim Taha was "allegedly caught presenting two falsified certified payment orders (CPOs) from the Bank of Abyssinia (BoA)."

Similarly, Altinbaş and Koçak, who used to run Else Industrial Development Plc in Ethiopia, "failed to pay close to one billion birr loan they have secured from the Development Bank of Ethiopia and left the country in a rather unceremonious manner," documented Ethiopia's The Reporter Magazine. The news report went on to explain that "the two personalities also managed to escape the country without settling millions that they owed to cotton suppliers." They have also "failed to pay taxes in millions" and "allegedly damaged some of the factory's property, such as destroying the system that monitors machine integration." The Development Bank of Ethiopia had "informed immigration authorities to stop the two investors from leaving the country at the time. However, the efforts bore no fruit," noted the magazine. Unfortunately, the cotton suppliers to Else "who failed to collect their payments are still languishing in court seeking justice."

Conclusion

Although Ethiopia-Türkiye relations are relatively strong, there remains much to be done. Firstly, to help preserve the already promising but delicate relationship, and secondly, to further enhance and move beyond the current state of engagement, certain requirements must be met.

In Ethiopia, there is a need for significant work to improve the investment environment for foreign investors, including those from Türkiye, by providing necessary incentive packages and regulatory mechanisms. This also involves establishing an institutional framework to help facilitate a productive investment experience in Ethiopia, offering support to companies in their initial and formative stages of investment, and addressing any misconduct by foreign investors through effective monitoring mechanisms and legal avenues.

When it comes to Türkiye, its alleged involvement in the war in Tigray needs a reappraisal due to its potential impact on the long-term strategic partnership between the two countries. Taking corrective measures in the short and mid-term can prevent any long-term ramifications for both countries.

Lastly, diplomatic relations between the two countries should focus on building reliable and open communication, mutual trust, and understanding. This can reduce potential conflicts of interest arising from misunderstandings and miscalculations when faced with contingent and transient challenges. AS

Editor's Note: Mukerrem Miftah (PhD) is a senior lecturer of policy studies at the Ethiopian Civil Service University in Addis Ababa. As a senior researcher, he consults on Ethiopia-Türkiye relations, identity politics in Africa, and the role of religion in Ethiopia. Mukerrem can be reached at [email protected].