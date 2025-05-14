Ethiopia: Four Opposition Parties Call for Political, Security Reforms Ahead of Ethiopia's 7th National Election - Warn Current Conditions Threaten Vote's 'Credibility'

Addis Abeba- Four opposition parties have called for urgent reforms ahead of Ethiopia's seventh national election, urging the government to ensure the presence of a "fair media" and allow civic institutions to "operate freely," warning that current conditions threaten the credibility of the vote.

In a joint statement issued on 12 May, All Ethiopia Unity Party, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party (EPRP), Enat Party, and the Amhara Ghionians Movement said that "with only one year remaining" until the constitutionally mandated election date, "there is still no word from the government or the legally mandated National Election Board regarding the election or ongoing preparations."

Citing Article 58 of the FDRE Constitution, the parties stressed that the seventh round of national elections is expected to be held in 2018 EC (2026 Gregorian calendar), and that failure to meet this obligation would further erode public trust in democratic processes.

According to the statement, the parties believe Ethiopia can only "break the cycle of war" and address the "oppression, suppression, and suffering" of its citizens by conducting a "free, fair, and credible election" -- a position they said they have "consistently maintained."

However, they stressed that such an election "requires a naturally peaceful arena," which, they said, does not reflect the current situation. The parties stated that war has "intensified, at least in the Amhara and Oromia regions." They also claimed that the Tigray region is "largely not under federal government control."

They further argued that under current conditions, where "personal security is lacking" and "economic pressure is unbearable," many citizens see elections as "a luxury" -- an event in which they cannot "bring down through their vote those they do not want" or "elevate to power those they desire," which, the statement noted, "has never happened in Ethiopian election history."

The parties also noted that political actors face "blockades and restrictions" that prevent them from meeting supporters, and called for the release of "elites" who, they said, are "detained in various locations due to their political views and identities." They highlighted the need for the media to "move towards fairness by removing [the practice of] praising one system," and added that media institutions "considered neutral should be freed from the yoke of intimidation."

In addition, the statement urged civic and democratic institutions to become "more independent and inclusive." It called for the establishment of "adequate platforms" that would enable international observers to follow the electoral process from its early stages.

The parties also addressed recent changes within the National Election Board of Ethiopia, noting that "the process of replacing Election Board members in a new form has begun." While acknowledging that the current board has faced significant challenges, they said it has "gained experience by conducting at least one election," and should therefore be allowed to oversee the upcoming one. They expressed concern that newly appointed officials may "lack the experience to manage such a large and complex national event within just a few months," and added that the process of their appointment -- "with significant systemic influence" -- raises concerns.

The parties stated that if replacing board members is deemed necessary, it must be conducted in line with Article 5 of Proclamation No. 33/20 and Sub-Article 6, which require consultation with political party representatives during the nomination process.

Their demands also included a call for the NEBE and the government to "provide a clear explanation" about the current stage of preparations, for the ruling party to "return to the negotiating table," and to resolve the current political and security crises through "genuine and all-inclusive dialogue," in order to create "a peaceful competitive field from the outset."

They also urged the government to "remove the yoke of suppression," and called for the "separation of security institutions from the Prosperity Party's service."

The parties called for the release of political prisoners "to support the effectiveness of peaceful struggle," and appealed to the wider public to "exert pressure on the government to come back to the right path," stating that the upcoming election is "a matter of life and death" and "the only alternative" to resolving what they described as the country's "multi-faceted quagmire."

They concluded by calling on other political actors to "struggle together," saying that "individual efforts have no value beyond prolonging our people's suffering."