Nigeria: Biafra Separatist Simon Ekpa Is Still in Finnish Prison, Not in Nigeria for Trial

Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa is still in Finnish prison, not in Nigeria for trial

IN SHORT: The claim that Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa has arrived in Nigeria for trial is false. His case is expected to be heard in a Finnish court in June 2025.

A message circulating as "breaking news" on Facebook claims that Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa has arrived in Nigeria after the Finnish government approved his extradition.

One post, dated 25 April 2025, reads:

Breaking News: Simon Ekpa has arrived in Nigeria following the approval of his extradition by the Finnish government. He is currently en route to the DSS headquarters in Abuja.Ekpa's return is linked to allegations of inciting violence, including the persecution and killings of Nigerian military personnel while he was residing in Finland, under the guise of fighting for the Biafra cause.

The same claim appears here, here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

Ekpa is a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin and a leading pro-Biafra agitator who describes himself as the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Biafra Republic Government in Exile.

Biafra is a region in southeastern Nigeria. Its secession in 1967 led to a 30-month civil war. The region was reintegrated into Nigeria when the war ended in 1970.

On 21 November 2024, Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested Ekpa and four others for their alleged involvement in violent attacks on civilians and security agents in southeast Nigeria.

The Päijät-Häme district court in Finland remanded him in custody so he could face terrorism charges for using social media to incite violence in southeast Nigeria.

Has Ekpa arrived in Nigeria after being extradited from Finland? We checked.

No extradition yet, Ekpa to appear in Finnish court in June

On 9 May 2025, Nigeria's attorney general and justice minister, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), said the federal government was working with Finnish authorities to extradite Ekpa for trial for alleged offences against Nigeria's national security and sovereignty.

Fagbemi, however, said Ekpa would not be extradited to Nigeria until the Finnish authorities concluded his trial.

The BBC quoted Ekpa's lawyer Kaarle Gummerus saying the case would go to court in Finland in June.

Gummerus also told the BBC that it was unclear whether Ekpa would be extradited.

All available evidence shows that Ekpa is being held in Finland as of May 2025.

The claim that he arrived in Nigeria after being extradited from Finland in April is false.

