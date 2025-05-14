Kenyan president Ruto didn't ask World Bank whether its 'employee' Matiang'i can engage in country's politics

IN SHORT: A screenshot of what appears to be a tweet by Kenyan president William Ruto asking the World Bank to clarify whether "its employee" Fred Matiang'i can engage in Kenyan politics is circulating. However, the tweet is not from the president's official account.

Kenyan president William Ruto has asked the World Bank to clarify whether "its employee" and presidential aspirant Fred Matiang'i is allowed to participate in the country's politics. This is according to a screenshot of a tweet that appears to be from Ruto's X account.

It says: "Dear World Bank, We respectfully seek clarity on reports of one of your employees engaging in Kenyan political matters. What guidelines govern staff participation in sovereign state affairs?"

It shows a political campaign graphic featuring an image of Matiang'i, a politician and former cabinet secretary in Kenya.

The World Bank is an international organisation that works with governments to reduce poverty and promote sustainable development around the world. Some local news sites have reported that Matiang'i works for the organisation.

The screenshot was posted just a day after Matiang'i declared that he will run for president in 2027. The Jubilee Party, which was Kenya's ruling party between 2017 and 2022, has endorsed him as its possible presidential candidate.

Matiang'i fallout with Ruto

Matiang'i served as Kenya's cabinet secretary from 2013 to 2022, during which he led the ministries of information, communications and technology, education and interior and national administration.

While in charge of the interior ministry - the last he headed under former president Uhuru Kenyatta's government - he fell out with Ruto, who was then deputy president. Ruto accused Matiang'i of frustrating his presidential bid and campaigning for his then opponent Raila Odinga, who was backed by Kenyatta.

When Kenyatta completed his presidential term and a new government led by Ruto was elected, Matiang'i kept a low profile until his return on 17 April 2025.

Those who posted the screenshot claimed that Ruto had foreseen defeat by Matiang'i in 2027 and had become restive.

The screenshot has been posted here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But is it legit? We checked.

Tweet not from Ruto's official account

Ruto's X account is William Samoei Ruto, PhD and is verified. Africa Check reviewed all the tweets on the account since Matiang'i's arrival but didn't find any similar content.

We searched for the tweet on X and found it on the account H.E President William Ruto (Commentary). Despite having his photos, it is not the president's official X account.

The tweet did not come from Ruto's account and should be ignored.

The screenshot was also posted here, here, here and here.