Ethiopia Stresses Need for Enhanced Intra-BRICS Partnerships in Tourism Sector

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia took part in the #BRICS Tourism Ministerial Meeting held in Brasilia, Brazil earlier today.

On the occasion, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Brazil, Ambassador Leulseged Tadesse said tourism is one of the top priorities of the Ethiopian 10-Year Development Plan.

Ethiopia has continued to implement comprehensive initiatives, including opening new tourist destinations, to enhance the competitiveness and effectiveness of the Ethiopian tourism sector as an essential source of income, employment and economic growth, he added.

The ambassador stressed that tourism should be taken as strategic opportunity to deepen economic, and people-to- people ties among BRICS members and partners.

He called for enhanced Intra-BRICS partnerships through exchange of knowledge, skills and experience as well as investment in the tourism sector.

The BRICS Tourism Minsters issued a joint declaration in which they underscored the importance of cooperation among BRICS countries in a bid to position tourism as a central pillar of sustainable and inclusive growth.