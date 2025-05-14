Egypt: Housing Minister Reviews Cairo's Potable Water System

13 May 2025
Egypt's Minister of Housing Sherif El-Sherbiny held a meeting to assess the drinking water system in East and West Cairo suburbs in anticipation of the upcoming summer season, as per a statement from the Cabinet released on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Ahmad Omran, deputy head of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) for Utilities, provided an update on the potable water supply system for East and West Cairo to ensure sufficient supply during summer.

El-Sherbiny also reviewed the sewage system in the city of 10th of Ramadan, including the industrial wastewater network and ongoing efforts to enhance its efficiency. Additionally, he followed up on the irrigation system in the city.

He oversaw the creation of a vision and plans to expand the water system for anticipated population growth and ensure all water needs are met. He emphasised the need for daily system monitoring to prevent supply disruptions.

