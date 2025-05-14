East Africa: Deputy PM Temesgen Calls for Regional Ownership of Security in East Africa

Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has emphasized today the need for East African nations to take full ownership of their security and strengthen regional cooperation.

Speaking at the opening of the East Africa Regional Meeting of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) underway in Addis Ababa, he said peace cannot be outsourced.

"Our challenges are ours to solve, and our solutions must be shaped by those who understand the terrain, not from afar but from within," the deputy premier noted, stressing that platforms like CISSA are not merely symbolic but essential.

According to him, intelligence and security services must speak in real time, act in coordination, and build trust that goes beyond protocol.

Temesgen also highlighted the importance of investing in national institutions.

"Modern threats require modern tools. Our security services must be well-trained, well-equipped, and rooted in the values of professionalism and accountability."

He further pointed out that "security is not just the absence of war. It is the presence of justice. It is the protection of dignity. It is the foundation upon which we build jobs, educate our children, and dream beyond survival."

National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) Director-General Redwan Hussien said East Africa has encountered a multifaceted security landscape over the last decade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our region is undeniably confronting some of the most intricate security challenges in the world. As we all know these regional threat do not recognize borders nor do they respect sovereignty of each state."

Thus, the importance of cooperation cannot be overstated and "we must work together to effectively combat such complex security threats."

Moreover, he added that implementing effective intelligence sharing mechanism is essential to preempt potential crisis before they escalate.

The director-general, who noted that the region faces formidable challenges, pointed out that overcoming these regional issues lies in enhancing multifaceted cooperation among the intelligence services of member countries and partners.

In this regard, Redwan stated that the CISSA regional meeting presents a pivotal opportunity to consolidate our efforts as leaders of intelligence and security service.

"I firmly believe that continuous institutional reform within these services is vital for defending against emerging security threats and navigating the volatile geopolitical landscape in the eastern Africa region."

On his part, African Union Chief of Staff Mohamed El-Amine Souef said the meeting is timely and crucial.

The theme, enhancing regional security through intelligence cooperation comes at a moment when our region, and indeed our continent, is confronted with a myriad of security challenges, he elaborated.

Noting that security is not the concern of one state alone, he noted that it is a regional imperative and a global responsibility.

The chief affirmed the African Union's commitment to supporting member states in building robust cooperative intelligence network.