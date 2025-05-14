Zimbabwe: 'The Past Two Weeks Have Been Very Stressful for Our Family' Mai Jeremaya's Husband Speaks

The husband of comedienne and skit maker Mai Jeremiah who hogged the limelight last week has broken his silence following reports that his wife, whose real name is Ashly was sexually assaulted.

In a statement, Mai Jeremaya's husband only identified as JMP described the last two weeks as an emotional rollercoaster for their family.

"The past two weeks have been very stressful for me, my wife Ashly, and our families. We thank God for giving us the strength to pull through. Indeed, my wife Ashly (Mai Jeremaya) was sexually violated, and the matter is before the courts," JMP said

Ashly, widely known for her viral online comedy character Mai Jeremaya has been a prominent figure in the entertainment circles.

However, her husband expressed concern over the public backlash his wife has faced since the case became public and much of it based on the skits she performs online.

"I have noted with concern how many people have decided to judge and assassinate Ashly's character based on the skits she makes or other works she has done before. I think it's unfounded especially considering it's an act specifically intended to entertain people. The person you see as Mai Jeremiah is a work character," he said

The couple has been together for 12 years, married for eight and have three children. JMP described his wife as a "lovely mother and wife" who enjoys strong support from his family.

"Ashly is not the type to be lured by money into prostitution, nor is she the questionable type of woman. To me, she is an open book. When she started getting social media limelight, she received so many proposals from very rich and influential people but she was never tempted. She ended up assigning me as her manager to silently send a message to those with other intentions besides work," he said.

As the case proceeds, JMP gave words of encouragement to his and paid tribute to the courage it took her to speak up despite knowing it might come at a personal and professional cost.

"To Ashly, my wife, just know that this fight is not yours alone. You are also standing in for those other women who couldn't report because they were lured into compromising positions or because they were violated by influential people. Whether we win or lose, just know that your husband and the whole family believe you, and we wish you all the best," JMP said