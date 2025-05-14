Africa: AIIB and Gavi Partner to Advance Sustainable Health and Immunization Financing

press release

Providing up to USD 1 billion in financing to support AIIB members that are also eligible for Gavi support.

Jointly developing innovative financing mechanisms to support health and immunization efforts for Gavi implementing countries.

Geneva —

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance have signed a landmark partnership agreement to scale and improve sustainable financing for health and immunization systems across low-income and lower middle-income countries. The letter of intent, signed by AIIB President Jin Liqun and Gavi CEO Dr. Sania Nishtar, outlines concrete ways in which the organizations will collaborate on strategic investments in AIIB members that are eligible for Gavi support.AIIB and Gavi will focus on building joint financing initiatives to advance health and immunization investments and strengthen health systems, with the goal of achieving enhanced health outcomes and sustainable self-financing. Over the past 25 years, 19 countries have successfully transitioned out Gavi support - including Indonesia and India, both of which are now Gavi donors.

Under the agreement, AIIB intends to provide up to USD 1 billion in financing to support public-sector projects in health which will be complemented with Gavi concessional resources, subject to country demand. The financing will support critical investments including in health systems and immunization infrastructure strengthening, vaccine procurement and the introduction of high-impact vaccines in middle-income countries. It will also provide targeted assistance to countries that are transitioning out of Gavi support.

"Investing in human health is investing in our future - it lays the foundation for stronger communities, more resilient livelihoods and lasting prosperity," AIIB's Jin said. "Through this partnership with Gavi, we aim to help our members access life-saving vaccines - especially where time is critical - underscoring AIIB's commitment to advancing public health and social development."

Gavi and AIIB also committed to exploring additional innovative financing mechanisms, such as donor liquidity and blended financing mechanisms. The two organizations will also focus on improving knowledge development and sharing, including the links between climate finance, immunization, and health systems investments.

"With the threat of infectious diseases on the rise, ensuring sustainable financing for countries' efforts to build resilient immunization and health systems has never been more important for our collective health and security," Gavi's Nishtar said. "Innovative partnerships and development financing mechanisms have been critical to Gavi's ability to protect over a billion children, and we are excited to be leveraging this expertise to deliver more impact for countries, through this partnership with AIIB."

As Gavi celebrates its 25th anniversary and AIIB its 10th, the strategic partnership comes at a pivotal moment for global health. Building on the innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable support both organizations have consistently provided to low-income and lower middle-income countries, the partnership aims to help more countries achieve lasting sustainability for their immunization and health infrastructure programs.

