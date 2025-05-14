Nigeria Health Watch to Host Webinar On Networked Approaches to Combatting Health Information Disorder

blog

Nigeria Health Watch will host a high-level webinar on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, titled; "Networked Approaches to Combatting Health Information Disorder," as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the fight against misinformation and disinformation in health communication.

As the world navigates an increasingly complex information landscape, health misinformation continues to undermine public trust, fuel vaccine hesitancy, and hinder effective health responses. The 2025 World Economic Forum report identified misinformation and disinformation as the top global challenge, warning that their impact will persist over the next decade. In response, this 90-minute webinar aims to spotlight the importance of collaboration and collective action in countering this threat.

Despite numerous fact-checking initiatives and public health campaigns, major gaps remain in building sustained, multi-sectoral partnerships that can proactively challenge false health narratives. According to research by Tang et al. (2020) and Zarocostas (2020), overcoming the infodemic requires a strategic and united front that cuts across disciplines, geographies, and sectors.

Recognising this, Nigeria Health Watch is convening stakeholders under the theme "Networked Approaches to Combatting Health Information Disorder" to explore innovative, inclusive, and scalable solutions that prioritise collaboration.

"In today's world, transparency, openness, and the timely sharing of credible information are not just important, they are essential to saving lives and building public trust. As we confront growing misinformation, collaboration and clear communication are more critical than ever to protecting public health." said Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch.

The webinar aims to demonstrate the power of collaborative strategies in tackling health misinformation, showcase best practices and successful multi-stakeholder initiatives, facilitate knowledge sharing and discussion, and encourage new partnerships and community engagement. It is targeted at public health professionals, researchers, policymakers, communication experts, media practitioners, healthcare providers, community leaders, NGOs, and anyone interested in advancing accurate health narratives.

Expected outcomes include a deeper understanding of the role of collaboration in addressing misinformation, greater awareness of effective strategies and real-world examples, strengthened professional networks, and increased motivation to take part in collective action.

The webinar will feature a blended learning format, including a keynote, panel discussion, live polling, and interactive Q&A, supported by visual aids to enhance engagement. It will be promoted via Nigeria Health Watch's social media, website, and partner channels, with a recording and resources shared afterward. Register here to join the conversation.

About Nigeria Health Watch

Nigeria Health Watch is a not-for-profit health communication and advocacy organisation that seeks to advocate for better health for Nigerians. We work to actively engage and support the government in raising awareness and increasing knowledge on a wide range of health issues in Nigeria while holding duty bearers accountable for delivering affordable, quality healthcare to Nigerians.

Learn more at www.nigeriahealthwatch.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Asari Ndem

Communications Manager

Andem@nigeriahealthwatch.com

0817 347 6154