South Africa: Two Women Nabbed for Fake Teaching Qualifications - South African News Briefs - May 14, 2025

Two Women Arrested for Allegedly Using Fake Teaching Qualifications in South Africa

Two women were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly using fake teaching qualifications in South Africa, reports IOL. A woman in Gauteng was arrested at Centurion's South African Council for Educators (SACE) headquarters for allegedly submitting fraudulent qualifications from UNISA and a fake SACE letter, which she had reportedly used to work as a teacher. In a similar case, 41-year-old Ntombelanga Pretty Labane from Mpumalanga was arrested after allegedly working as a teacher since 2016. She used a fraudulent matric certificate to gain admission to Walter Sisulu University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Education degree. Despite failing matric four times between 2003 and 2006, she allegedly earned over R1.2 million as a teacher. In her case, the Public Service Commission investigated after a whistleblower alerted them, resulting in a referral to the Hawks for further action. SACE warned that strict measures are now in place to arrest individuals attempting to use fake teaching documents.

Chidimma's Mother Back in Court for Identity Theft Charges

Anabela Rungo, the mother of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, was expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates Court to face identity theft charges, reports EWN. The case was previously postponed due to the appointment of a new prosecutor and Rungo's decision to change her legal representation. Independent immigration lawyer Stefanie De Saude Darbandi said that while the court handles the fraud case, the Department of Home Affairs is addressing Rungo's immigration status, alleging she fraudulently obtained citizenship documents and is considered a prohibited person under immigration law.

Widespread Alarm Over Massive Job Losses in South Africa's First Quarter

At least 300,000 South Africans lost their jobs between January and March 2025, marking the highest quarterly job losses in four years, according to Statistics South Africa's latest labour force survey. The report showed a drop of 291,000 jobs in the first quarter, pushing the unemployment rate to 32.9%. Economists and trade unions reacted with concern, blaming the government's failure to prioritise its citizens. The South African Federation of Trade Unions criticised the government's macroeconomic policies as favouring big business over the working class. Economist Dawie Roodt said that he suspects a negative GDP outlook for the first quarter following the latest unemployment figures. The trade and construction sectors were hardest hit, while transport and finance saw modest job gains.

