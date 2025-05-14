Rwanda Rolls Out Five-Year Plan to Combat Drug Resistance

Rwanda has officially launched its second national action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR), strengthening its commitment to the global fight against drug-resistant infections.

The new National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (2025-2029) took effect on Monday, May 12, following formal endorsement by the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, and Environment.

The plan lays out a comprehensive, multisectoral roadmap to curb the misuse of antibiotics and other antimicrobial drugs in humans, animals, and agriculture.

First unveiled in December 2024 during World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, the plan now enters full-scale implementation, setting Rwanda on a clear path to reduce AMR-related risks and preserve the efficacy of medicines.

"This marks another important step in our journey to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medicines for future generations," Dr Claude Muvunyi, the Director General of the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) said.

"With a coordinated national effort, we are now better positioned to deliver on the commitments outlined in this action plan."

AMR arises when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites develop resistance to treatments that once killed them.

It has become one of the biggest global health concerns, threatening to undo decades of progress in medicine, put lives at risk, and strain health systems.

Experts warn that without urgent action, routine surgeries, childbirth, and even minor infections could become deadly.

Building on lessons from Rwanda's first AMR plan (2020-2024), the new five-year strategy strengthens the country's commitment to a One Health approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

The plan aligns with Rwanda's long-term Vision 2050 and global goals such as Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Wellbeing).

Developed by RBC in partnership with national stakeholders and technical agencies, the action plan received support from international partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ReAct Africa, Partners In Health (PIH), Jhpiego, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).

It focuses on six priority areas, namely raising awareness of AMR among the public, professionals, and policymakers; expanding surveillance of antimicrobial use and resistance across sectors; and reducing infection rates through better sanitation, hygiene, and prevention measures.

There is also promoting responsible antimicrobial use in healthcare, veterinary, and farming settings; and investing in innovation, including diagnostics, vaccines, and new treatments; and strengthening governance to coordinate AMR efforts and enforce national policies.

Strategic interventions were prioritized using the Smart Choice Process, an evidence-based planning tool, making Rwanda the first country in Africa to adopt the approach for AMR. The action plan is fully costed using the WHO Costing and Budgeting Tool, with an estimated implementation budget of Rwf40.1 billion (about USD 29.6 million).

Officials say the plan will help Rwanda reduce the health and economic burden of drug-resistant infections, protect public health, and contribute meaningfully to global efforts to preserve the efficacy of antimicrobial medicines.