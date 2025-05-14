Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has pledged to transform Zimbabwe's collapsed public healthcare system, which he says has tragically led to premature deaths due to a lack of basic medical resources.

The pledge comes after a stark appeal last week from Cabinet minister Tinoda Machakaire, who urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to visit public hospitals and witness the critical state of the public healthcare sector first-hand.

Machakaire acknowledged that public concerns regarding the dire conditions in hospitals nationwide were legitimate and demanded urgent action.

Chamisa took to X, promising to build a world-class public healthcare system.

He vowed to create a system not only capable of providing decent services to Zimbabweans, but also one that would attract even patients from abroad.

"Just imagine our hospitals being equipped with the latest technologies and modern equipment. Our hospitals are places of healing and revitalization. First-class health facilities and cutting-edge hospital infrastructure are a leadership task," Chamisa wrote on X.

He continued: "The tone is set at the top. A country takes the shape of its leadership. Zimbabwe will be known for medical tourism. We will be renowned as a healing nation. Yes, a healthy nation and a healed people. It is possible. We will do it."

Zimbabwe's top government and Zanu-PF officials have long faced criticism for neglecting the public health sector while seeking superior healthcare abroad.

Across the border in South Africa, Zimbabweans seeking healthcare are facing increasing resentment from local healthcare workers, who accuse them of straining already stretched resources.