Namibia: Police Probe Cross-Order Trade in Stolen Namdia Diamonds

The Namibian Police's deputy inspector general, Elias Mutota, has confirmed that the three family members arrested in connection with the Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) heist in which diamonds worth over N$314 million vanished - allegedly made a swift getaway to South Africa to cash in their loot.

George Cloete, his wife Charmaine Cloete and his brother Bino Cloete are believed to have travelled to Port Nolloth, 80 kilometres south of Oranjemund in South Africa's Northern Cape province, notorious for its underground diamond trade.According to Mutota, it was revealed during investigations that some of the diamonds were sold in South Africa. "The issue of Port Nolloth, it is true, it was revealed during investigations that some of the diamonds of the suspects were sold in Port Nolloth, South Africa," he said.

Sources close to the investigation claim the suspects exchanged the stolen diamonds for cash at the port town, although the exact value or quantity of diamonds traded remains unclear.

"Immediately after the robbery, we understand that the suspects went to Port Nolloth to exchange the diamonds for money. However, I'm not sure how many diamonds or how much money they got," a source familiar with the case reported.

The suspects allegedly purchased some of the assets on behalf of their relative, a security guard who the police said stole the diamonds at the scene of the heist. However, according to Mutota, the suspect in question has not yet been arrested. "We are still busy with the investigations and there are no arrests so far," he said.

"A relative of the suspects, allegedly a security guard who was present at the diamond heist crime scene in January is believed to have stolen the diamonds," the report says.

The security guard has not yet been arrested.

Namibian Sun last month reported that the Namibian Police are working closely with their South African counterparts after former soldier Sam Shololo, a key suspect in the high-profile Namdia diamond heist, allegedly smuggled some of the stolen gems into South Africa through intermediaries - as N$274 million worth of gems remain missing. During court proceedings last month, it was revealed that law enforcement in Namibia and South Africa are in communication amid suspicions that some of the stolen diamonds have already been sold across the border.

In total, 446 diamond parcels were stolen, 13 of which were allegedly found at the home of Joel Angula, a Namdia security officer.

The trio of suspects arrested last week allegedly used the money to buy assets.

"Several items that were acquired since the end of January to date, including vehicles, trailers, personal electronic devices, clothing, household equipment, mechanical equipment and documentary evidence relating to the purchase were also seized," the report says.

Among the assets seized were several vehicles worth N$1.37 million and household furniture.

They also bought a tyre mag changing machine.

To date, only N$40.6 million worth of diamonds have been recovered, according to Namdia spokesperson Beverley Coussement. The three suspects were denied bail when they appeared in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They are charged with contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and illicit trafficking of goods under the Diamond Act.

The matter was postponed to 7 August 2025 for further police investigation.

The Namdia robbery, which occurred in January, involved the theft of diamonds valued at approximately N$350 million from the state-owned diamond trading company's premises in Windhoek. The high-profile heist shocked the nation and led to a nationwide manhunt.

The robbery also claimed the lives of Namdia executive Francis Eiseb and one of the suspects, Max Endjala.

This brings the number of suspects arrested in relation to the heist to six including Sam Shololo and Joel Angula - a protection officer at Namdia - and Samuel Shipanga (33), a security guard at a private company.

All three have so far appeared in court.

In February this year, the Namdia board of directors resolved to suspend its chief executive, Alisa Amupolo, chief operations officer Uahoroka Kauta, and security manager Paulinus Sheyapo following the robbery.