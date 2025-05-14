Rwanda: Ferwafa Bans Three Referees Over Alleged Match-Fixing

13 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

The Rwanda Football Federation has imposed a permanent ban on referees Amida Hemedi, Ally Uwimana and Djihadi Mbarute for their alleged role in match-fixing in domestic football.

The trio is said to have played a role in fixing matches in the Rwanda Premier League on various occasions.

On Amida Hemedi who is said to be the kingpin in the nefarious activities which are against football rules.

Uwimana, on the other hand, was slapped a ban for allegedly encouraging his fellow referees to bet on Rwandan matches they were assigned to officiate while Mbarute was also banned for serving as the middle man receiving money from individuals seeking to fix and manipulate games.

As a result, Hemedi has been stripped of her badge as a FERWAFA referee.

"Based on the decisions of the commission in charge of refereeing in Rwanda that met on December 16, 2024, which decided to dismiss you from being a Ferwafa referee because of misconduct which does not fit the values of referees, where you played a role in connecting referees and people who do match-fixing, I am writing to you to inform you that you are no longer among the ferwafa referees from this date," a he letter signed by FERWAFA Secretary-General Adolphe Kalisa, indicated.

The latest ban marks a giant step that the FA is making to curb out match-fixing reported among referees in Rwandan football.

