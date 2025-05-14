Africa: Somalia PM Meets Acting AU Envoy to Strengthen Security Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met on Tuesday with the Acting Special Representative of the African Union for Somalia, Kareem Adebayo, at his office in Mogadishu to discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation and the AU's role in the country's peace and stabilization process.

Prime Minister Barre congratulated Mr. Adebayo on his recent appointment, reaffirming Somalia's appreciation for the African Union's longstanding partnership and support, particularly in promoting peace, security, and state-building efforts.

"The Federal Government of Somalia deeply values the AU's continued engagement and contribution to our national stabilization and peacebuilding agenda," Barre said during the meeting.

For his part, Mr. Adebayo thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception and pledged to enhance collaboration with Somali government institutions. He reiterated the African Union's unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia in achieving its peace and development goals.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic ties between Somalia and the African Union at a time when the Horn of Africa nation is navigating critical phases of governance reform and nationwide security stabilization.