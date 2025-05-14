Sudan: First Batch of Sudanese Pilgrims to the Holy Lands Begins

The first batch of Sudanese pilgrims for the Hajj of 1446 Hijri began Tuesday at Osman Digna Port.

The 1,472 pilgrims, both male and female, arrived by sea from the states of River Nile, Al-Gadarif, and Kassala on the "Kenzi" ship. They were seen off by the Minister of Tourism in the Red Sea State, Samia Oshaik.

Samia Oshaik said, in a statement to SUNA, that the pilgrims' departure procedures are proceeding smoothly and neatly by the relevant authorities in the Hajj and Umrah Department, in addition to the services provided, such as meals and drinking water. The Passport Directorate is making great efforts to facilitate the procedures.

A number of pilgrims from various states expressed their joy at the beginning of the Hajj rituals, calling for support for the homeland and the armed forces against the militias to achieve security and stability.

It should be noted that the process of dispatching Sudanese pilgrims for this year's 1446 Hijri season will continue until the 27th of this month.

Colonel (Police) Sulafa Hussein Abdullah, from the Hajj and Umrah Passports Directorate, confirmed that procedures are proceeding smoothly, and the Directorate is fully prepared to dispatch pilgrims until their safe return home after completing the Hajj rituals.