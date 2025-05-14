Sudan: First Batch of Sudanese Pilgrims to the Holy Lands Begins

13 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The first batch of Sudanese pilgrims for the Hajj of 1446 Hijri began Tuesday at Osman Digna Port.

The 1,472 pilgrims, both male and female, arrived by sea from the states of River Nile, Al-Gadarif, and Kassala on the "Kenzi" ship. They were seen off by the Minister of Tourism in the Red Sea State, Samia Oshaik.

Samia Oshaik said, in a statement to SUNA, that the pilgrims' departure procedures are proceeding smoothly and neatly by the relevant authorities in the Hajj and Umrah Department, in addition to the services provided, such as meals and drinking water. The Passport Directorate is making great efforts to facilitate the procedures.

A number of pilgrims from various states expressed their joy at the beginning of the Hajj rituals, calling for support for the homeland and the armed forces against the militias to achieve security and stability.

It should be noted that the process of dispatching Sudanese pilgrims for this year's 1446 Hijri season will continue until the 27th of this month.

Colonel (Police) Sulafa Hussein Abdullah, from the Hajj and Umrah Passports Directorate, confirmed that procedures are proceeding smoothly, and the Directorate is fully prepared to dispatch pilgrims until their safe return home after completing the Hajj rituals.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.