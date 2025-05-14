Algeria: President Tebboune Holds Talks With Slovenian Prime Minister in Ljubljana

Ljubljana (Slovenia) — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on held talks Tuesday, Ljubljana, with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

The meeting took place at the Slovenian Presidential Palace, as part of the state visit of the president of the Republic to this country, at the invitation of his counterpart, President Natasa Pirc Musar.

Earlier, an official welcome was given to the president of the Republic by President Natasa Pirc Musar of Slovenia, at the Congress Square.

The talks between the two leaders were subsequently extended to the members of the delegations of the two countries.