Nigeria: Govt Seeks Partners' Help to End Irregular Migration

The Federal Government on Tuesday solicited help from partners in addressing the menace of irregular migration from Africa to Europe.

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, made the plea at the opening of the first thematic meeting of the Rabat Process in Abuja.

Nigeria assumed chairmanship of the Rabat Process, a key Euro-African dialogue on migration and development, in January 2025 to pilot the process for the next year.

The maiden meeting, themed "Youth, Innovation and Education- Driving the Future of Migration, has in attendance over 100 delegates from 57 partner countries.

The minister sought the collaboration of partners on migration governance to co-create youth innovation hubs, harmonised migration policies, and establish youth innovation funds to reduce irregular migration.

While noting that over 80 per cent of migrations were regular, especially for Nigerians, the minister stressed the importance of focusing on the 20 per cent of irregular migrations that needed attention.

According to him, migration, when governed, can contribute to development, knowledge exchange, and cultural resilience.

Also speaking, Gautier Mignot, Head of European Delegation to Nigeria, said that the EU supports awareness-raising campaigns and community-based programmes to inform young Nigerians about the risks of irregular migration.

"EU promotes a comprehensive approach to migration, working with partner countries like Nigeria.

"Also, the EU is committed to supporting Nigeria in migration management and legal migration processes," Mignot said.

Pilar Jimenez, Ambassador-at-Large for Migration Affairs of Spain, said that Spain's migration policies were designed with active listening to the needs and concerns of Africans, their governments, and societies.

She added that Nigeria's leadership in the Rabat process, focusing on youth education, innovation, and regular pathways to prevent irregular migration, was apt.