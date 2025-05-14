Nigeria: Govt Reclaims 178,000 Hectares of Degraded Land in North

The Federal Government of Nigeria has recovered over 178,000 hectares of degraded land across 19 northern states under the World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project.

This was disclosed by the National Project Coordinator, Abdulhamid Umar, during a five-day project retreat held in Lagos.

Umar said the land recovery is part of efforts to meet the project's target of restoring one million hectares of degraded land over a six-year period.

"The ACReSAL project addresses the devastating effects of climate change, especially desert encroachment and land degradation in the northern region," Umar told journalists. "So far, we have reclaimed 178,235 hectares. This is a significant milestone towards achieving our long-term goal of restoring one million hectares of land," he said.

The initiative, launched to tackle environmental degradation and improve livelihoods in the Sahel and savannah regions, is being implemented in 19 states across northern Nigeria.

He said the project's interventions--ranging from dryland restoration and climate-resilient agriculture to infrastructure and community-led environmental actions--have led to increased agricultural productivity and food security in beneficiary communities.

"In just three years, over one million Nigerians have directly benefited from the project's interventions, while more than 10 million people have been impacted indirectly," he said.

Umar also highlighted efforts being made to ensure the sustainability of the project beyond its initial funding cycle, including institutional reforms, community ownership strategies, and the enactment of enabling legal frameworks in participating states.

Also speaking at the retreat, Dr Joy Iganya Agene, ACReSAL Task Team Leader and Senior Environmental Specialist at the World Bank, described the project as a critical step in Nigeria's journey towards building climate resilience.

"The results we're seeing are a reflection of robust planning and land preparation strategies. With continued commitment, we're optimistic that 60 to 70 per cent of the total target will be achieved in the next year," Dr Agene said.

She commended the federal government and state governors for their support and reiterated the World Bank's commitment to helping Nigeria mitigate the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities.