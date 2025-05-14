Somalia: Somali President Launches New Political Party Ahead of Popular Vote in 2026

13 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, May 13 — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was on Tuesday night elected chairman of the newly launched Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP), during a high-profile event in Mogadishu that drew top government officials and political figures.

The launch, which marks the president's most significant political move ahead of the country's expected shift toward one-person, one-vote elections, was attended by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, leaders of several federal member states, ministers, and prominent allies.

Missing from the event were the presidents of Puntland and Jubaland, who have expressed growing opposition to Mogadishu's centralization of power.

During the party's inaugural congress, delegates also elected four deputy leaders and a secretary-general, completing the formation of the party's leadership.

Supporters say the JSP aims to promote justice, federal unity, and political reform, positioning itself as a major force in Somalia's evolving multiparty landscape.

Critics, however, view the move as an attempt by Mohamud and his allies to consolidate power and marginalize dissenting voices.

Some opposition figures have likened the party's formation to a return to one-party rule, warning it could undermine fragile federal institutions and derail progress toward inclusive elections.

The JSP emerges amid heightened political tensions and ongoing security threats from Al-Shabaab, with less than a year remaining in President Mohamud's term.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.