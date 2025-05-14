Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills 4 Soldiers in Renewed Onslaught On Military Bases

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have launched coordinated attacks on three military bases in Rann, Gajiram and Dikwa in Borno State, killing at least four soldiers.

Security and local sources confirmed that all the attacks happened in the early hours of Tuesday, stating that the insurgents lost many fighters in Dikwa and Gajiram, where the military repelled their attacks.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the terrorists attacked the military base in Marte that left unspecified number of soldiers killed, and many still missing.

According to security sources, the attack on the military formation in Rann left four soldiers dead and six others injured.

"We lost four soldiers while four sustained gunshot wounds. They also set ablaze MRAP, a gun truck and a Russian-made T-72," one of the sources said.

A resident of the town told our correspondent that terrorists invaded the military location around 12:00 a.m. and engaged the troops for hours before they overran the base.

"The military retreated. They looted weapons including gun trucks before leaving the base.

"We saw the corpses of four soldiers and other injured soldiers. I'm not sure of their number," he added.

He said the terrorists retreated when a fighter jet arrived the military location.

It would be recalled that in 2017, a fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian air force mistakenly bombed a refugee camp in Rann, killing dozens of people and wounding scores more.

The air force authorities said the jet was on a mission against Boko Haram fighters when it accidentally struck the camp and killed the victims.

Rann is a remote town in Kala-Balge Local Government Area in the far northeastern part of Borno State. It lies approximately 175 to 200 kilometers east of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. The journey is arduous due to the poor condition of the roads and insecurity in the region.

While the road is largely unpaved, deeply rutted, and often impassable during the rainy season, armed escorts are usually required due to the persistent threat from insurgent groups. The poor infrastructure has historically hindered both humanitarian access and military operations.

Rann is also a border town, lying close to the boundary with Cameroon. This location has made it strategically important, but also vulnerable to cross-border movements by insurgents.

Rann had hosted a significant population of internally displaced persons (IDPs), especially during peak years of the Boko Haram crisis. Humanitarian organizations such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and various UN agencies had been active there--providing food, shelter, and medical aid. However, due to security concerns, their presence has been intermittent and sometimes suspended after attacks on aid workers or facilities.

Another base attacked in Gajiram

Similarly, the terrorists, who attacked Gajiram, the headquarters of Nganzai LGA were forced to retreat after more than an hour of gun battle with the troops.

"The terrorists recorded heavy casualties and were forced to retreat during simultaneous attacks they coordinated in Rann, Gajiram and Dikwa.

"The ISWAP attack on Gajiram is an indication that their target is to take over Monguno. They may be trying to isolate the town before launching a major attack.

"We are calling on the air force to be on high alert," a soldier said.

Gajiram is in Borno North, about 82.4km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Rann and Gajiram towns have witnessed a series of deadly Boko Haram attacks in recent time.

We will defeat terrorists - Army

The Army Public Relations Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Capt. Reuben Kovangiya, confirmed the attacks in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

He said: "Yesterday alone, there were attacks in Rann, Dikwa and Gajiram. All these attacks were defeated apart from Rann where they succeeded in penetrating to an extent, leading to the loss of 4 personnel.

"However, let me reassure you that the overall resolve of the Nigerian military is that we will completely defeat this terrorism and restore peace to the region once and for all, in the shortest possible time. We just need the support of the nation," he said.

"The terrorists have been degraded. There is little doubt that normalcy has greatly returned to the North East region, compared to where it was five to ten years ago. In war, you have several campaigns which are series of coordinated operations aimed at achieving strategic objectives.

"So you will win some and lose some. What is most important is the statistics of what you win against what you lose. In the last one week alone, over 20 terrorists have been neutralised and arms and ammunition recovered, even as we continue to conduct operations on multiple fronts as we speak. For now, most citizens have returned to their communities and socio- economic activities have returned.

"Malam Fatori and Kukawa are recent success stories where almost 20,000 IDPs have returned to their ancestral homes. However, what is happening in Nigeria is not unconnected to the situation in the greater Sahel region where barracks in neighbouring countries are being ransacked and weapons carted away. These weapons find their way down into Nigeria, due to our large and porous borders, thereby reenergising the fight," he said.

Troops repel attack in Dikwa base

Also, the Nigerian military repelled an attack on Dikwa on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the attack on Marte, that forced troops to leave the base to take refuge in Dikwa.

"Thank God many terrorists were killed when the Nigerian Air Force arrived and provided aerial support," a soldier said.

Since January, several military formations have been attacked by terrorists in the Lake Chad region and the Mandara Hills in the Sambisa Forest areas of Borno and Yobe states.

There was no military confirmation of the attacks at the time of filing the report.

During the latest attacks, credible intelligence sources said that the terrorists had deployed drones for surveillance purpose.

A source said, "The terrorists are now having a field day because they are using sophisticated technology.

"It is becoming much easier for the terrorists to attack with precision because they have drones, just the way it happened yesterday," he said.

Another source called on the highest military authorities to act fast.

"They should stop dismissing some of these excesses by the terrorists...They should deploy superior power because the threats are getting out of hand," he said.

Daily Trust recalled that the Defence Headquarters had in December 2024, called on Nigerians to remain calm over recent reports of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists using drones to attack military bases.

The reassurance came after reports of two separate drone incidents that left five soldiers injured.

Addressing a press briefing at the time, the Director of Defence Media Operation, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, said the terrorists' drones were not military-grade, adding that they posed minimal threats.

"These drones are not professional or military-grade drones; they are mere toys. These are toys that they went to buy and found a way to put one or two things on board and use them. They are not effective. Their use is more about harassment than any strategic or effective attack," he had said.

Zulum condemns attacks

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Dauda Iliya, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, condemned the recent attacks by Boko Haram and ISWAP in various parts of the state.

These include Maiduguri-Damboa Road, Marte, Chibok, Gwoza, Kala Balge, and others.

Zulum also expressed his sympathy to the families of all victims affected by the incidents, which included an improvised explosive device (IED) attack along the Maiduguri-Damboa Road.

The explosion, which occurred on May 12, claimed the lives of two staff members of the Damboa Local Education Authority who were en route to Maiduguri to sit for the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) examination. Several members of the armed forces and innocent civilians have also lost their lives in the recent wave of violence.

The governor reaffirmed the state government's unwavering commitment to working closely with the federal government, military, and other security agencies to contain the security challenges.

Boko Haram abducts retired immigration officer, 2 others in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted a retired immigration officer identified as Sheikh Gaji Maina Kara and two other persons in Yobe State.

The retired immigration officer and the two unidentified persons were said to have been kidnapped near Kama village while traveling on the Biu-Damaturu road on Saturday morning.

Sources from the victim's family who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Daily Trust that the affected persons were kidnapped while returning from Mubi, Adamawa State.

"This unfortunate incident occurred after he visited his family in Mubi, Adamawa State. On his way back to Damaturu, the terrorists ambushed him and two persons in the vehicle.

"Although I'm not in a position to speak on this matter, he is my brother," he said.

Another member of the family appealed to security agencies to rescue the abductees and unite them with their families, asking for deployment of enough security personnel in the area.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command SP Dungus Abdulkarim, said he was not aware of the incident but promised to get back to us.

Damaturu-Buni Yadi-Buratai-Biu 120 km road has remained a death trap for many years, considering its deplorable condition. It is the only route that links over five LGAs of Borno State to Maiduguri.

In July 2024, Boko Haram terrorists abducted a high court judge in Borno State, Justice Haruna Mshelia, his wife, driver, and orderly along the Biu-Maiduguri road.

Wake up, your enemies are not sleeping - CDS charges troops

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has urged troops of Operation Fasan Yamma, responsible for tackling banditry and insecurity in the Northwest region, to remain vigilant, emphasising that adversaries are relentless in their activities.

General Musa, represented by Rear Admiral Abiodun Bankole, made this assertion during a strategic Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) visit to the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army at Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

He commended the troops for their bravery and dedication in combating security challenges but cautioned against complacency.

"The battle you are fighting is not just one. Don't sleep, because your enemies are not sleeping," he charged the troops, stressing the importance of constant alertness and resilience.

The CDS praised the operational successes of the 8 Division under Operation Fasan Yamma, acknowledging their consistency in weekly reports to Defence Headquarters.

General Musa highlighted the need for unity among security agencies and a strong bond with local communities, noting that success against insurgency and banditry depends not only on military firepower but also on the trust of civilians.

"Let people run to you, not away from you. The best intelligence comes from the civilians you protect," he remarked, emphasising the critical role of community cooperation in intelligence gathering.

Rear Admiral Bankole paid emotional tribute to the families of military personnel, expressing hope for their safe return.

"You were not dropped from the sky. You have children, siblings, families, and we pray that all of you return home safely, not in coffins," he said solemnly.

"Nigeria remains one. The bandits will not win. And our Armed Forces will not sleep," he assured.

Major General Ibikunle Ajose, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, expressed gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed the Division's commitment to a people-focused strategy.

Senate seeks deployment of more military personnel to N/East

The Senate on Tuesday asked the federal government to deploy adequate military personnel with state-of-the art equipment to the North East region sequel to the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks and killings in communities.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by the Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) and co-sponsored by all the senators in Borno and Yobe states during plenary.

Senator Monguno expressed worry that the insurgents "are regaining strength after many years of conflict."

He disclosed that the terrorists "have deployed modern technology including the use of drones to unleash attacks on communities in the state." The lawmaker said the insurgents were also targeting resettled communities in the state.

He said, "A few years ago, two-thirds of the local government areas in Borno were under the control of Boko Haram. But with the concerted efforts of the military and Civilian JTF, the areas were reclaimed, thus restoring freedom and liberty of the residents.

"Also note that after relative peace was restored in Borno and Yobe, the military relocated their tactical command of operations to the North West, to address issues of kidnapping and banditry in the region.

"Further note that on Monday, the insurgents attacked and killed over 12 soldiers in Marte LGA. And just this morning (Tuesday), there was another attack, thus necessitating the reinforcement of the military in the state."

He argued that there was the need for the military high command to nip the situation in the bud, stressing that many soldiers and policemen were being killed in the renewed attacks.

Senator Monguno who relied on Order 41 and 51 to present the motion said communities in Borno and Yobe States were the worst hit in the renewed insurgency.

Seconding the motion, Senator Aminu Abbas (Adamawa Central) said the attacks were also being experienced in communities in Adamawa State.

"Adamawa is also included. We urge the military to change their tactics and plans," he said.

"The renewed attacks are happening not only in Borno and Yobe, Adamawa State is inclusive," he added.

The Senate, after a debate on the motion, adopted the prayers sought by Senator Monguno, and urged the military high command to redeploy adequate personnel to the North East region and ensure they are equipped with modern technology to nip the situation in the bud.

The red chamber also mandated its standing committee on Army and Air Force to ensure compliance.

Insurgents now targeting soldiers to seize weapons - Security expert

Dr. Kamar Hamza, an expert in Security Studies, said insurgents and bandits have intensified attacks on soldiers as a new strategy to seize weapons and equip themselves.

According to him, the primary motive behind attacks on security personnel is access to arms.

Dr. Hamza noted that traditional sources of arms for bandits and insurgents, especially through unstable Francophone countries--have become harder to access due to increased vigilance and intelligence operations.

"Getting weapons easily as they used to in the past is no longer feasible because the French countries that are now having problems have worked on their intelligence. They are more careful now.

"So, the weapons they are getting now will be through attacks on soldiers and police.

"They were targeting soldiers in isolation initially, but they are now targeting barracks so they can get weapons," he said.

He emphasised the importance of intelligence-driven responses rather than relying solely on kinetic military action.

"Insurgency and banditry is an intelligence-laid war. You can't be fighting kinetic warfare with people who are using irregular tactics.

"You will be wasting resources if you rely only on conventional military operations," he said.

Dr. Hamza highlighted the adaptability of insurgents, noting their use of guerrilla tactics, explaining that "when they attack, they go back to towns and hide. Soldiers need strong intelligence to counter this."

He also criticised the bureaucratic delays in military operations, arguing that the current system--where approvals and funds take time--leaves soldiers steps behind insurgents.

From Hamisu Kabir Matazu Maiduguri, Habibu Idris Gimba, Damaturu, Saawua Terzungwe, Abuja & Abubakar Akote, Minna