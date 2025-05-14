Zimbabwe: Teachers Accuse Govt of Neglect As Schools Turn Away Pupils Over Unpaid Fees

Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's repeated promises to provide free basic education, dozens of pupils were turned away from government schools for failing to pay fees as the second term kicked off.

The Information Ministry Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana, on Tuesday reported that some schools in Chegutu were going against government policy and sending pupils home over unpaid fees.

"Contrary to Govt policy, some schools in Chegutu are sending students home over non-payment of fees. Some parents struggle with recent fee hikes and added expenses for winter uniforms. Govt directive is clear: no child should be sent home due to fee non-payment," Mangwana wrote.

Mangwana added that while the government recognises that the fees contract is between the school and the parent, schools should not exploit this position.

"Schools cannot use a child's future to extort money out of a parent, much to the detriment of the learner. Schools have other means of debt recovery at their disposal, the same way as any other creditor," he said.

The issue was not only confined to Chegutu, as the same was noted in some government schools nationwide.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, Obert Msaraure, President of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said that the government was failing the education system."As we predicted, our schools are once again opening to chaos. Chaos born out of policy inconsistencies, neglect of education, corruption and incompetence. It is strange for the government to be complaining about learners being sent back home for failing to pay fees," Masaraure said.

Masaraure reminded the government of its constitutional duties, adding that even Zanu PF's previous election manifestos were predicated on free education for learners."Government is responsible for providing state-funded education in line with s75 of the constitution and our more elaborate Education Act. The election manifesto of the ruling ZANU PF party for two thousand and twenty-three spoke to state-funded education.

"Government should be releasing education grants to all learners across the country on an equity basis. Issuing instructions to heads not to send back learners is cynical, cruel and hypocritical. Public schools do not operate in the air. Just like the elite schools where ministers' children get elite education, our public schools need teaching and learning materials."